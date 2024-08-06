Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Interest Income Growth Amidst GAAP Net Loss

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR) reports a fourth consecutive quarter of net interest income growth despite a GAAP net loss and decreased book values.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Interest Income: Increased for the fourth consecutive quarter, nearly 50% growth compared to Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $0.3 million or $0.01 per common share.
  • Distributable Earnings: Loss of $2.3 million or $0.09 per common share.
  • Interest Income: $25.9 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $9.5 million, a 10% improvement over Q1 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: $5.5 million or $3.4 million excluding securitization expense and non-cash stock compensation.
  • Cash on Hand: $44 million as of June 30.
  • Recourse Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.2 times at quarter end, 0.9 times as of today's date.
  • Residential Whole Loan Portfolio: Fair value of $159 million, financed with $101 million of warehouse debt.
  • GAAP Book Value per Share: Decreased 3% to $10.23 as of June 30.
  • Economic Book Value per Share: Decreased 4.5% to $13.16 as of June 30.
  • Loan Purchases: $114.4 million of loans with a weighted average coupon of approximately 7.9%.
  • Senior Unsecured Notes Issuance: $50 million, 9.5% notes due 2029.
  • Common Dividend: $0.32 per share, payable on August 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fourth consecutive quarter of net interest income growth.
  • Successful $300 million securitization deal reducing funding costs.
  • Issued $50 million in senior unsecured notes to fund future growth.
  • Maintained low operating costs through diligent management.
  • Strong credit performance with a low 90-day delinquency rate of 1.7%.

Negative Points

  • GAAP book value decreased by 3% in the second quarter.
  • Economic book value decreased by 4.5% versus the first quarter.
  • Reported a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million for the quarter.
  • Distributable earnings showed a loss of $2.3 million.
  • Potential economic downturn could heighten credit risk.

Q & A Highlights

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: With NII increasing, do you feel like you're in a position to maintain the current dividend level?
A: Yes, absolutely. We've been increasing NII for four quarters. We improved coverage by about 20% this quarter to 80% coverage of the dividend. We expect further expansion in Q4, effectively covering the dividend. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

Q: What is your economic book value in July and August?
A: We haven't put a pen to paper yet due to the dramatic rate move. However, any decreases as of June 30 would now be at least flat, if not up. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

Q: How much growth do you think the unsecured issuance can provide net of the repurchase?
A: The $30 million net proceeds will provide runway for the next three to four quarters of consistent loan acquisition, supporting around $1 billion in residential loan purchases over the next several quarters. - Srini Prabhu, CEO

Q: How do you think about the ability to issue additional unsecureds as you look to scale up the business?
A: We will consider it, but we want to grow at the right time. We have about $200 million in committed loan purchases coming in soon. The balance sheet could hold more, but we want to ensure it's done at the right time. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

Q: Are you expecting a pickup in prepayment activity as a result of recent interest rate moves?
A: We've already seen a slight increase in prepayment activity. We expect a return to historical levels of 25-30 CPR over the next several quarters. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

Q: What are the expected ROEs on retained interest from securitizations going forward?
A: We expect mid to high 10s to low 20% ROE long-term. There could be a period where the next few securitizations have higher return hurdles if economic conditions allow. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

Q: Are you seeing any competition in the non-QM space?
A: We consider ourselves leaders in the space. We see some competition from insurance companies, but they are selective. We don't feel constrained or stretched in our current operations. - Srini Prabhu, CEO

Q: Can you summarize your growth plans with the new capital raised in July?
A: We plan to acquire about $1 billion in loans over the next few quarters, supported by the new capital and senior unsecured notes. This will significantly impact our NII and support dividend coverage. - Brandon Pedersen, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.