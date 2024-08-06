Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial) generated free cash flow of $88 million in Q3, demonstrating a high cash conversion business model.

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, providing flexibility to navigate the dynamic industry landscape.

Adient PLC (ADNT) returned $75 million to shareholders through share repurchases in Q3, bringing the total year-to-date share repurchases to $225 million.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, continues to be a growth engine for Adient PLC (ADNT), with sales in China growing by 6% year-over-year.

The company is focusing on operational excellence, streamlining processes, reducing waste, and optimizing resource allocation, which is expected to drive meaningful margin improvements.

Negative Points

Revenue for Q3 totaled $3.7 billion, down about 8% compared to last year's third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $202 million, down approximately 20% when adjusting for the prior year's one-time insurance recovery.

The EMEA region experienced significant headwinds due to declining volume, weakening customer program mix, and customer-driven inefficiencies.

Adient PLC (ADNT) is facing near-term volume headwinds and has revised its guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

The company continues to experience challenges in its European operations, necessitating additional restructuring actions to manage costs and capacity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: If I look at the implied Q4, it implies a bit of a step-up from year to date. So is that correct? And what would be driving the stronger Q4?

A: Yes, you're absolutely right. Moving from Q3 to Q4, there will be a volume decline, but it's offset by better business performance. We expect improvements in operational waste, tooling, continuous improvement initiatives, and net material margin. Timing of commercial recoveries and commodity adjustments will also contribute positively.

Q: Any update on the 2025 plan and the long-term target of 8% margin?

A: We are on track to achieve the 7.8% margin target. The Americas region is progressing well, with some metals portfolio business left to wind down. Asia Pacific is expected to expand revenue, providing a natural tailwind. Europe remains a challenge, and we anticipate additional restructuring actions to address inefficiencies. The peso's impact will be more evident in 2026 due to our layered hedging policy.

Q: Can you unpack the focus on asset reuse as a lever to drive the $25 million cut to your CapEx plans this year?

A: Historically, we had a heavy capital bill due to siloed investments in our metals business. Now, we leverage our global asset base, moving presses and recliner lines across regions. This approach reduces our capital expenditure from $500 million to a more sustainable $300 million level.

Q: With the 3.5% note due in Q4, are you considering additional buybacks given the share price?

A: We plan to use cash on hand to pay down the 3.5% notes. Our flexible capital allocation plan includes investing in the business, returning cash to shareholders, and maintaining flexibility for inorganic growth opportunities. We will likely continue share repurchases in Q4, exceeding our free cash flow guidance of $250 million.

Q: How do you plan to improve decrementals in EMEA given the fast nature of production cuts?

A: Better planning and improved line of sight for commercial recoveries will enhance business performance in EMEA for Q4. We also had three customer launches in Q3 with poor schedule reliability, impacting our ability to manage short-time workforce. We expect better execution in Q4.

Q: Can you provide more details on the magnitude of recoveries expected in Q4?

A: We have a good line of sight on commercial recoveries for Q4, although we prefer not to dimensionalize them. We are confident in achieving the necessary recoveries based on current progress.

Q: What is the size of the third-party metals business you plan to exit?

A: Our total metals business is around $2.5 billion, with third-party metals representing $800 million to $1 billion. We aim to wind off or balance out approximately $800 million, with some replaced by more profitable business.

Q: Is the $800 million metals exit a net reduction in revenue?

A: Net exit is likely in the range of $200 million to $400 million, considering the replacement of some business with more profitable contracts.

Q: Are there any strategic efforts in Europe besides restructuring to address excess capacity?

A: We are evaluating all options to create value, including sharing or combining operations to eliminate excess capacity. Europe remains a critical focus due to depressed vehicle production volumes and customer insourcing actions.

Q: Why is the unconsolidated business in Asia growing faster than the consolidated business?

A: The difference is due to customer mix and the deconsolidation of a joint venture. Our unconsolidated sales include faster-growing Chinese local manufacturers like BYD, contributing to higher growth rates.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.