Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with revenue of $91 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 25% year-over-year to $377.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 13.4%, compared to 3.1% in the prior year period.

The company raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth.

Successful launch of the enterprise SEO product, with initial traction and demand from major clients like Digital Ocean, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Canada.

Negative Points

Despite strong performance, SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) expects to incur temporary, one-time integration expenses related to recent acquisitions.

The company anticipates higher general and administrative expenses due to increased compliance costs as it transitions to large accelerated filer status under SEC rules.

There is potential pressure on year-over-year growth rates in ARR per paying customer due to the absence of a core price increase this year.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $11.6 million from the previous quarter, partly due to acquisition-related expenses.

The company’s guidance assumes a Euro exchange rate of 1.08, with approximately 30% of expenses denominated in Euros, which could introduce currency risk.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the demand environment and pricing for the enterprise solution?

A: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO: We have seen strong demand for our enterprise solution, and we increased prices slightly after the initial launch in May. Feedback from customers indicated that we were underpriced, so we adjusted accordingly. Pricing remains in the 10x to 15x range of our core product.

Q: What impact did the price increase last year have on growth rates, and how should we model this going forward?

A: Brian Mulroy, CFO: The price increase in Q3 2023 added about $4 million in ARR in the second half of last year and an additional $2.5 million to $3 million in the first half of this year. This was a 5% to 8% increase for new customers.

Q: What features of the new enterprise SKU are most attractive to customers?

A: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO: Key features include deep customization, automated and AI workflows, and services integration. These features cater to the specific needs of enterprises, such as customized dashboards and AI-driven content marketing workflows.

Q: How do you expect the recent acquisitions of Brand24 and Ryte to impact revenue growth?

A: Brian Mulroy, CFO: Both acquisitions are expected to grow in line with SEMrush's core growth rate initially. We anticipate accelerated growth once cross-selling efforts are fully implemented, leveraging our strong customer base and brand.

Q: What is the opportunity to sell Brand24 and Ryte products to existing customers?

A: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO: Brand24's SMB product is already available to SEMrush customers, and we see strong bundling opportunities. Ryte is designed for large websites and will be integrated into our enterprise SEO product, targeting the same buyer persona.

Q: Are customers upgrading to higher tiers for AI capabilities?

A: Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer: Yes, we see strong adoption of AI features, which are included in higher-tier plans. This drives upgrades and enhances conversion and retention rates.

Q: How do you view the impact of generative AI on SEO and search engines?

A: Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer: Generative AI elements like AI overview are similar to previous search elements introduced by Google. They provide links to original content, and the rules for ranking remain consistent with traditional SEO practices.

Q: What is your broader capital allocation strategy, especially regarding recent acquisitions?

A: Brian Mulroy, CFO: We have a strong balance sheet and are actively looking for opportunities to invest in the business through R&D, partnerships, and M&A. We focus on opportunities that offer strong ROI and align with our strategic goals.

Q: How do you plan to monetize AI features?

A: Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer: We have three strategies: including AI in base products to improve conversion and retention, pushing AI features to higher-tier plans, and launching standalone AI products that solve specific problems.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the strong net new ARR performance in Q2?

A: Brian Mulroy, CFO: The performance was driven by the acquisition of Brand24 and strong cross-sell and upsell efforts within our existing customer base. Our enterprise product also contributed, although it is still in the early stages.

