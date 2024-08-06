Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Performance and Strategic Moves

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) reports strong Q2 2024 results with significant growth in key segments and strategic initiatives.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 3.5% year-over-year to $1.667 billion.
  • Natural Gas Prices: Fell about 5% versus 2Q '23, averaging around $2 for 2Q 2024.
  • Year-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA: Up 6%, aligning with the long-term growth target of 5% to 7%.
  • Adjusted EPS: Up 2% for 2Q and 3% year-to-date.
  • Available Funds from Operations (AFFO): Growth of 3% for 2Q and 4% year-to-date.
  • Dividend Coverage: 2.16 times for 2Q and 2.38 times year-to-date.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA: 3.76 times.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected to be in the upper half of the $6.95 billion to $7.1 billion range.
  • 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected to be in the $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion range.
  • Transmission and Gulf of Mexico Business: Improved by $64 million or 8.5% year-over-year.
  • Northeast Gathering and Processing (G&P) Business: Decreased by $36 million year-over-year.
  • Western Segment: Increased by $7 million year-over-year.
  • Marketing Loss: Decreased by $2 million year-over-year.
  • Upstream Joint Venture Operations: Increased by $12 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial) delivered record second-quarter results, driven by strong performance in their transmission and storage business.
  • The company placed several key projects into service ahead of schedule and under budget, including Transco's regional energy access.
  • Williams Companies Inc (WMB) is on track to achieve the top half of their 2024 EBITDA guidance and reaffirmed expectations for 2025.
  • The company has executed significant emissions reductions and cost savings, replacing 57 transmission compressor units with modern low-emission equipment.
  • Williams Companies Inc (WMB) has a strong focus on optimizing their asset portfolio, including selling their stake in the Aux Sable joint venture and consolidating ownership in the Gulf of Mexico Discovery system.

Negative Points

  • The DC Circuit Court issued a decision to vacate the FERC certificate for ARIA, posing potential legal and regulatory challenges.
  • Despite strong performance, the gathering and processing business faced challenges due to low natural gas prices.
  • The company experienced lower Northeast gathering volumes driven by temporary producer reductions.
  • Williams Companies Inc (WMB) had to manage planned downtime in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, impacting segment growth.
  • The adjusted EPS growth for the second quarter was slower compared to the five-year CAGR, indicating potential challenges in maintaining high growth rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of the size and scope of some of the other data center projects that you're looking at in the backlog? And how do you think about the returns on future projects for SES?
A: Alan Armstrong, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our return on SES is even better than expected, the best we've seen on a large-scale project. We have a long backlog of projects, particularly in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. We're overwhelmed with requests and are focusing on making the highest use of our assets. The returns on future projects are expected to be very high.

Q: What are the next steps for REA following the DC Circuit Court's decision? Have you filed for an emergency petition to keep the pipeline in service?
A: Alan Armstrong, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Yes, gas is flowing. Lane Wilson, General Counsel: We will seek a temporary certificate and defend the FERC certificate. We anticipate no concerns about continuing operations.

Q: What are the current thoughts on producer production expectations over the balance of the year and into 2025?
A: Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President: We feel good about our current forecast. Producers are making month-to-month decisions on gas volumes. We have over 1 Bcf of delayed TILs and ducts ready to flow when prices improve. Rich basins are outperforming, and we are comfortable with our end-of-year forecast.

Q: Can you update us on the Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) project following FERC's request for more information?
A: Chad Zamarin, Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategic Development: We have responded to the FERC data request and anticipate that FERC will either dismiss the matter or find LEG as a gathering system. We are confident in our current construction progress.

Q: Can you talk about the continued upside in the Gulf of Mexico, especially with the 2 to 0 CapEx tiebacks?
A: Alan Armstrong, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We have significant projects like Shell's Whale and Chevron's Ballymore coming online with no capital required on our part. Producers are focusing on reserves around existing infrastructure, leading to high incremental returns for us.

Q: What are your thoughts on current storage rates and expansion opportunities?
A: Chad Zamarin, Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategic Development: We've seen attractive recontracting rates exceeding expectations. We are approaching rates that justify both brownfield and greenfield expansions. Storage value is increasing, and we expect to reach expansion economics soon.

Q: Can you provide insight into the progress on filing new rates for Transco and the likelihood of a settlement?
A: Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President: We aim to file new rates at the end of the month and hope for a settlement. We've discussed modernization efforts with customers and anticipate a modernization tracker to smooth out future rate increases.

Q: How does the DC Circuit decision in REA and the Chevron deference case reversal impact your approach to permitting?
A: T. Lane Wilson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel: The Chevron deference case will likely force administrations to stick more closely to Congressional laws, reducing pendulum swings. The REA decision does not change our approach to permitting; we believe FERC's certificate is defensible.

Q: Can you talk about the Gillis West project and its efficiencies from a capital and permitting perspective?
A: Alan Armstrong, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The project allows CenterPoint access to more reliable gas supplies from Louisiana, reducing dependence on volatile Texas intrastate markets. It requires minimal capital, primarily for an interconnect, and provides significant benefits.

Q: What are your latest thoughts on the regulatory environment as we approach the election season?
A: Alan Armstrong, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Tax impacts are a primary concern. Legislative outcomes are more critical for permitting reform. The Supreme Court's review of the NEPA process could lead to meaningful permitting reform, reducing arbitrary project stoppages.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.