Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted EBITDA grew 8% year over year, reflecting strong financial performance.

Distributable cash flow increased by 7%, supporting significant returns to unit holders.

MPLX LP (MPLX, Financial) closed the Whistler transaction and reached FID on the Blackcomb natural gas pipeline, enhancing their strategic growth initiatives.

Acquired additional interest in the BANGL NGL pipeline, increasing ownership to 45%, which is expected to generate a mid-teens return.

Strong performance in the Marcellus and Utica basins with increased volumes and robust producer activity, driving growth in gathering and processing operations.

Negative Points

Higher operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 partially offset the increased volumes in the G&P segment.

Southwest volumes declined due to lower producer activity in Oklahoma, despite growth in the Permian.

Project-related expenses were up approximately $30 million compared to the first quarter due to seasonality.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has significant debt maturities coming up in December 2024 and February 2025, which will require careful cash management.

The company has not provided specific anticipated returns or build multiples for the Blackcomb pipeline project, leaving some uncertainty about its financial impact.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the level of inorganic spend going forward and how that fits into your general mid-single-digit growth pace?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) We continue to see both inorganic and organic opportunities to meet our goal of mid-single-digit growth. Recent transactions in the Permian, Utica, and other areas demonstrate our strategy to reinvest in the business efficiently while maintaining strict capital discipline.

Q: How are volumes trending across different basins, and when might we see a more fulsome inflection in a better gas macro environment?

A: (Gregory Floerke, Chief Operating Officer) We are seeing growth in liquid-rich areas like the Permian and Marcellus. The Utica is particularly exciting with increased rig counts and new producers moving in. We expect continued growth in these areas, especially as gas prices improve.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Blackcomb pipeline project?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) Blackcomb is part of our wellhead-to-water strategy, connecting the Permian Basin to South Texas. It builds on our Whistler relationship and offers shippers flexible market access. (David Heppner, Senior Vice President) It’s foundational to our long-term strategy and will support the growing demand in the Gulf Coast.

Q: What are the uses of the growing cash balance, especially with $574 million in adjusted free cash flow after distribution?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) We focus on returning capital to unit holders through distributions and share repurchases. We also invest in high-return projects in the Marcellus and Permian to grow cash distributions. (C. Kristopher Hagedorn, CFO) We have $2.5 billion in cash, earmarked for debt maturities in December 2024 and February 2025, while maintaining financial flexibility.

Q: How should we think about future growth above the historical mid-single-digit EBITDA growth?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) Our goal is to continue targeting mid-single-digit growth, leveraging recent transactions and high-return projects. We aim to execute our growth strategy effectively and return capital to unit holders.

Q: How do you think about additional capital investment in the Permian wellhead-to-water strategy?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) We see opportunities to invest in takeaway capacity and other assets to support growth in the Permian. (David Heppner, Senior Vice President) We evaluate capital investments through strict discipline, focusing on gathering, processing, and export facilities to build out our value chains.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the economics related to your 20% incremental interest in BANGL and the Texas City frac project?

A: (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) The BANGL transaction is immediately accretive and expected to generate a mid-teens return. We are maintaining optionality in our wellhead-to-water strategy and evaluating other alternatives for the Texas City frac project.

Q: Why use cash to repay $1.6 billion of maturing debt instead of refinancing, given the strong cash flow and low leverage?

A: (C. Kristopher Hagedorn, CFO) We manage our liability towers effectively and have earmarked cash for upcoming maturities. Our strong balance sheet and leverage target provide financial flexibility for future opportunities. (Maryann Mannen, Director of MPLX GP LLC) Growth in EBITDA has improved our leverage, and we remain committed to our leverage target.

Q: How does the lifting of nighttime restrictions and competitors' export capacity additions affect your NGL export strategy?

A: (David Heppner, Senior Vice President) We align with the market need for more export capacity. We are finalizing our strategy for fractionation and export facilities, ensuring flexibility and evaluating options to support our long-term wellhead-to-water strategy.

Q: Are you seeing any change in producer behavior with the Mountain Valley Pipeline in service, and does it provide additional investment opportunities?

A: (Gregory Floerke, Chief Operating Officer) The MVP provides incremental takeaway capacity, which is positive for the Marcellus and Utica basins. We are bullish on these areas and see room for growth, particularly with our high utilization rates and new processing plants coming online.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.