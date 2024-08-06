Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Positive Long-term Outlook

Key takeaways include a significant rise in adjusted EPS, reaffirmed guidance, and robust customer growth.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.18, up $0.27 from last year.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance Range: $5.85 to $6.10.
  • Long-term EPS Growth Rate: 5% to 7% through 2028.
  • Electric Utilities & Infrastructure Segment Growth: Up $0.34, driven by rate increases, higher sales volumes, and improved weather.
  • Gas Utilities & Infrastructure Segment: Down $0.02, impacted by higher interest expense and depreciation.
  • Customer Growth: 2.4% in the Carolinas and Florida through the first half of the year.
  • Commercial and Industrial Volumes: Up over 1% versus last year.
  • Weather Normal Volumes: Increased 1.9% versus last year.
  • FFO to Debt Target: 14% by the end of the year.
  • Common Equity Issuance: $500 million annually over the 5-year plan, with $285 million priced year-to-date.
  • Long-term Debt Issuances: Approximately 80% of planned issuances for 2024 completed.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 for Q2 2024, up $0.27 from the previous year.
  • The company reaffirmed its 2024 guidance range of $5.85 to $6.10 and its long-term EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2028.
  • Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has a $73 billion capital plan focused on grid and generation investments, supporting long-term growth.
  • The company has achieved constructive regulatory outcomes, with approximately $75 billion of rate base investments approved or settled across 7 rate cases since 2023.
  • Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is on track to achieve 14% FFO to debt by the end of the year, providing a cushion to its Moody's downgrade threshold.

Negative Points

  • Higher interest expenses and depreciation partially offset the growth in the Electric Utilities & Infrastructure segment.
  • Gas Utilities & Infrastructure results were down $0.02 compared to last year due to higher interest expenses and depreciation.
  • The industrial sector has not rebounded as fast as anticipated, with some customers taking a cautionary stance due to recession fears and labor market challenges.
  • The company is still awaiting formal guidance for nuclear PTCs, which was expected by midyear but has been delayed.
  • Economic downturns could pose a risk to Duke Energy Corp (DUK)'s growth projections and customer demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You highlighted the economic development and growth in kind of the geography is obviously favorable for data center activities, but you're still running on that 1.5%, 2% load growth projections. At what point do you feel you can reassess these assumptions? And what could that mean to the capital plan, just can see some out-of-cycle updates kind of going towards the tail end of the year?
A: (Brian Savoy, CFO) We continue to be encouraged by the economic development opportunities. We were projecting 0.5% load growth CAGR over our planning horizon a year ago, which has now moved to 1.5% to 2%. With the economic development pipeline we're looking at today, we're trending to the high end of that range. We plan to update the full financial plan with the load growth and the capital supported along with the earnings per share outcome in February, which is our normal cadence.

Q: When you get an update on nuclear PTC from the timing and monetization perspective and from the important that they place orders, credit metric targets and any other pieces we should be mindful of?
A: (Brian Savoy, CFO) We were hoping to see guidance by midyear, but it has not transpired. We still expect formal guidance for the nuclear PTCs by the end of this year. Our plans are to test the market on monetizing these PTCs in the third quarter. We don't feel like the delay in the guidance will have any impact on our credit in 2024.

Q: Good to see the settlement in Florida. I was just wondering on DEI with evidentiary hearing at the end of this month, do you think you can settle that case ahead of those hearings and how should we think about that potential?
A: (Harry Sideris, President) We're always open to settlement discussions. We feel very strong about the case we've put together, which includes strong customer benefits and investments for growth in Indiana. We feel comfortable either path on a constructive outcome.

Q: When I think about your roll forward, which I know is not until the fourth quarter, just kind of wondering how you're tracking within this kind of 5% to 7% EPS guide path. What headwinds should we be considering?
A: (Brian Savoy, CFO) We see more tailwinds than headwinds. Accelerating load growth, consistent investment in critical infrastructure, and a stabilizing interest rate environment give us confidence in the 5% to 7% range. Potential headwinds include an economic downturn, which could affect customer demand.

Q: Can you comment on the extent to which the MoUs with companies like Google and Microsoft are incremental versus reflected in the load growth projection for '27-'28? How do you think about the risk sharing within that?
A: (Lynn Good, CEO) Data centers represent about 25% of the economic development pipeline through '28, growing as we move into 2030 and beyond. The MoUs are early discussions aimed at meeting load and sustainability goals while protecting retail customers. We are exploring various structures, including premium pricing and equity investment, to encourage development.

Q: I just wanted to tie back in on the load trends as you laid out in the prepared remarks and how commercial and industrial are tracking versus expectations here today and just what you're seeing on the ground as far as that trends over the back half of the year?
A: (Brian Savoy, CFO) We guided to 2% load growth in 2024 and are tracking on top of that. Residential growth has been robust, with about 80,000 retail customers added in the first half of the year. Commercial has exceeded expectations, driven by data centers, healthcare, and universities. Industrial has not rebounded as fast as anticipated, influenced by interest rates and labor market tightness.

Q: We have elections coming up in North Carolina. Any thoughts on how different outcomes could impact the IRP or stakeholder agreements?
A: (Lynn Good, CEO) No matter the election outcome, our objective remains to serve our customers with reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy. We don't expect the election to impact rulings in the Carolinas or Indiana. We believe a bipartisan approach to energy policy has served us well and will continue to be our posture.

Q: Has there been a change in the company's regulatory strategy over the last 5 years, given the strong outcomes in the last 2 years?
A: (Lynn Good, CEO) Regulatory outcomes are an everyday assignment at Duke Energy, involving operational excellence, legislative work, and stakeholder engagement. We underwent an organizational change a few years ago to fine-tune our approach, which has been helpful in this complex environment. Serving customers well is our first job, and we believe this leads to constructive regulatory treatment.

Q: Given the load growth and long-lived asset planning cycle, does the company believe you'll start seeing more frequent IRP filings?
A: (Brian Savoy, CFO) We already have a frequent cadence on IRPs, but we could see more frequent updates as we learn more about load growth. This helps plan the appropriate resources with plenty of lead time.

Q: As you look towards the South Carolina IRP process with hearings starting next month, is there any potential for a settlement there as well?
A: (Lynn Good, CEO) It's a little early to tell. We're still in the middle of a procedural schedule in South Carolina. We believe the plan we've put forward meets the requirements of both states and will keep you informed as we get deeper into the process.

Q: Could you refresh us on your latest thoughts on nuclear technology and the timing for new nuclear to potentially have a place in the resource planning process?
A: (Harry Sideris, President) In North Carolina, we have included SMRs in our near-term action plans, with 600 megawatts slated to come online in 2035 at our Belews Creek station. We're working through technology selection and other construction needs. (Lynn Good, CEO) Duke has a long-standing nuclear history, and we believe continued expansion of nuclear in the Carolinas could make sense as we get into the 2030s and beyond.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.