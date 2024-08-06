Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Liquidity and New Investments Amid Market Challenges

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) reports robust distributable earnings and significant new investments, despite facing increased risk ratings and loan foreclosures.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Distributable Earnings (DE): $158 million or $0.48 per share.
  • GAAP Net Income: $78 million or $0.24 per share.
  • New Investments: $925 million committed this quarter.
  • Commercial Lending DE: $189 million or $0.58 per share.
  • Commercial Loan Originations: $353 million, with $284 million funded.
  • Loan Repayments: $606 million for the quarter, $2.1 billion year-to-date.
  • Loan Book: $14.7 billion with a weighted average risk rating of 3.0.
  • Residential Lending Portfolio: $2.5 billion on-balance sheet.
  • Residential Loan Prepayments: $62 million of par repayment.
  • Property Segment DE: $14 million or $0.04 per share.
  • Investing and Servicing DE: $37 million or $0.11 per share.
  • Infrastructure Lending DE: $24 million or $0.07 per share.
  • Infrastructure CLO: $400 million completed.
  • Liquidity Position: $1.2 billion.
  • Adjusted Debt to Undepreciated Equity Ratio: 2.29 times.
  • Credit Ratings: Affirmed by all three rating agencies.
  • Special Servicing Portfolio: Increased to $9.4 billion.
  • Named Servicing Portfolio: Increased to $98 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial) reported distributable earnings of $158 million or $0.48 per share for the quarter.
  • The company committed to $925 million of new investments, with 62% in businesses other than commercial lending.
  • The residential lending segment saw a net positive mark-to-market of $34 million for GAAP purposes.
  • The infrastructure lending segment contributed $24 million of distributable earnings, with new loan commitments of $237 million.
  • The company's liquidity position is strong with $1.2 billion in current liquidity and significant credit capacity across business lines.

Negative Points

  • The weighted average risk rating of the $14.7 billion loan book increased to 3.0 from 2.9 last quarter.
  • Two loans were placed on nonaccrual status, including a $46 million multifamily loan in Phoenix and a $57 million multifamily loan in Fort Worth.
  • The company foreclosed on two previously 5-rated bonds, resulting in a specific CECL reserve of $9.8 million for one asset.
  • The CECL reserve increased by $33 million to a balance of $380 million, with 70% related to office loans.
  • The office loan portfolio, which makes up 10% of assets, continues to face stress due to low net effective rents and high re-tenanting costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the quality of the sponsors underlying your loans, is the current shift more about willingness to pay rather than ability to pay?
A: Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO: It's too early to tell, but the recent dramatic shift in forward rate expectations is likely to help borrowers' desires to stay afloat until 2025. The optimism on rates is not yet reflected in our financials, and we are not baking optimism into our reserve expectations.

Q: Can you discuss the pace of originations moving forward and where you see the best returns?
A: Jeffrey Dimodica, President: We expect to continue leaning into our energy infrastructure business, which offers higher returns and lower LTVs. Our CRE lending pipeline has tripled over the last three quarters, and we anticipate a run rate 2-3 times higher than current levels, with levered returns of 11.5% to 13% on the CRE side and higher on the energy infra side.

Q: How are you seeing expenses run in the multifamily side, particularly insurance costs?
A: Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO: Pressures on multifamily expenses have eased, with year-over-year insurance costs down. This may be due to our scale, but overall, our experience has been positive. However, real estate tax pressures vary significantly by state.

Q: When the Fed cuts rates, do you expect a trickle of capital or a meaningful shift in sentiment and cap rates?
A: Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO: There's a ton of dry powder and enough money to propel the markets higher. Institutional and high-net-worth investors will likely show up, and REITs may get back into the acquisition business. The office market will take time to work itself out, but other sectors should see increased demand.

Q: Can you give an update on Starwood Solutions and the CMBS market?
A: Jeffrey Dimodica, President: We've had our first couple of clients in Starwood Solutions, and it's starting to grow. On the CMBS side, the market has shifted to favor five-year loans, and we expect our conduit originations to maintain a pace of $1.5 billion to $2 billion a year. The SASB market is also expected to grow.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.