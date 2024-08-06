Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Market Challenges

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) reports strong profitability and strategic growth initiatives despite a slight decline in sales.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Sales: $1.8 billion, down 1% from Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $112.3 million or $2.84 per share, compared to $146.3 million or $3.67 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Wood Product Sales: $489.8 million, down from $530.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Wood Products Segment EBITDA: $95.1 million, down from $127 million in Q2 2023.
  • BMD Sales: $1.7 billion, up 1% from Q2 2023.
  • BMD Segment EBITDA: $97.1 million, down from $105.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • LVL Volumes: Up 8% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.
  • I-Joists Volumes: Up 5% year-over-year and 16% sequentially.
  • Plywood Sales Volumes: 383 million feet, down from 440 million feet in Q2 2023.
  • Plywood Net Sales Price: $362 per thousand, down 1% year-over-year and 4% sequentially.
  • BMD Gross Margin Percentage: 14.8%, down 20 basis points year-over-year and sequentially.
  • BMD EBITDA Margin: 5.9%, down from 6.5% in Q2 2023, but up 30 basis points sequentially.
  • Capital Expenditures: $74 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Share Repurchase Activity: Nearly 768,000 shares for approximately $100 million year-to-date July.
  • Quarterly Dividend: $0.21 per share, a 5% increase.
  • Special Dividend: $5 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) reported consolidated second quarter sales of $1.8 billion, demonstrating resilience despite a 1% decrease from the prior year.
  • The company achieved a net income of $112.3 million or $2.84 per share, showcasing strong profitability.
  • BMD sales increased by 1% year-over-year, reaching $1.7 billion, indicating growth in the Building Materials Distribution segment.
  • Boise Cascade Co (BCC) paid $19 million in regular dividends and executed share repurchases worth approximately $100 million, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.
  • The company is investing in organic growth projects, including the modernization of the Oakdale facility and a new distribution facility in Hondo, Texas, indicating a focus on long-term growth.

Negative Points

  • Total US housing starts decreased by 7%, driven by lower multi-family starts, which could impact future demand.
  • Wood product sales declined to $489.8 million from $530.3 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower EWP sales prices and higher wood fiber and conversion costs.
  • Segment EBITDA for Wood Products decreased to $95.1 million from $127 million, indicating a decline in profitability for this segment.
  • BMD's gross margin percentage decreased by 20 basis points year-over-year, reflecting margin pressure in the Building Materials Distribution segment.
  • The company anticipates mid to high single-digit sequential volume declines in EWP for the third quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the performance in the general line segment within BMD and what is driving your outperformance in the market?
A: Kelly Hibbs (CFO): General line continues to be a focus for us, with good alignment with our supplier and dealer base. Jeff Strom (EVP, BMD): Our growth in footprint has allowed us to go deeper and wider in this segment, particularly in millwork. We leaned in hard during the winter buys, setting ourselves up well for the current market.

Q: How are you thinking about the incremental veneer capacity and its impact on EWP pricing?
A: Nate Jorgensen (CEO): We are focused on ensuring the right quantity, quality, and price for veneer. We will remain market-centric and support our customers' needs. We feel well-positioned to serve our customers, especially if the housing environment remains favorable.

Q: What does the current demand environment mean for EWP pricing in the next couple of quarters?
A: Nate Jorgensen (CEO): EWP is crucial for builders to reduce cycle times and complexity on job sites. We feel good about our setup for the balance of the year and will stay close to our builder partners to support them.

Q: Any thoughts on capital allocation, particularly regarding share buybacks and special dividends?
A: Kelly Hibbs (CFO): We will focus on executing our capital program and continue to be opportunistic in the market for share buybacks. We also have the capability for M&A if opportunities align with our strategy. We recently closed a small acquisition in Boise, Idaho.

Q: Can you frame the overall competitive backdrop for EWP and what gives you optimism or concern for the back half of the year?
A: Troy Little (EVP, Wood Products): We saw pricing pressure in Q2 and expect it to continue into Q3. The competitive landscape is largely around look-alike competitors producing I-joists and laminated veneer lumber. We feel good about our position to support builders' needs.

Q: Are you seeing any risk of destocking in the back half of the year?
A: Jeff Strom (EVP, BMD): On the commodity side, demand is slower, but general line remains steady. Customers are buying exactly what they need, and we don't see a major destocking risk.

Q: How do you feel about managing inventory risks and BMD margins in the third quarter?
A: Kelly Hibbs (CFO): We feel well-positioned in terms of days on hand and order. We expect gross margins to be similar to Q2, but EBITDA margins might be slightly constrained due to lower sales.

Q: Have you seen an acceleration in warehouse sales given the volatile environment?
A: Jeff Strom (EVP, BMD): Yes, warehouse sales have picked up, especially with uncertainty in commodities. We are seeing a clear increase in warehouse sales.

Q: Can you discuss the breakdown of BMD margins today versus five to seven years ago?
A: Kelly Hibbs (CFO): Selling and distribution expenses are higher due to growth and acquisitions like BROSCO. Jeff Strom (EVP, BMD): We also load up with staff before starting new operations, which affects timing.

Q: Any specific areas within general line products showing strength or weakness?
A: Jeff Strom (EVP, BMD): It's steady across the board. We have committed to having products on the ground, which has helped us take some market share.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.