Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Portfolio Growth Amid Rising Expenses

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) reports significant investment income growth and strategic acquisitions, despite increased expenses and net investment loss.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Significant growth in total investment income due to a growing portfolio and capital deployment into debt instruments.
  • Successful acquisition of Sci Apps, a major portfolio investment, expected to bring substantial capital infusion.
  • Declared total dividends of $0.83 per share year-to-date, with a consistent quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.
  • Portfolio fair value increased to $87.1 million, up 13% from year-end 2023 and 5% sequentially.
  • Strong and flexible balance sheet with total assets growing 8% to $90.8 million, positioning the company well for future investments.

Negative Points

  • Total expenses for the second quarter increased to $2.7 million, up from $1.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net investment loss of $517,000 or $0.2 per share, compared to net investment income of $493,000 or $0.19 per share in the previous year.
  • Interest expense increased due to usage of the senior revolving credit facility.
  • Outstanding borrowings of $17.2 million carried a high interest rate of 18.8% at quarter end.
  • The need to strategically redeploy funds from the Sci Apps acquisition to drive further value and potentially increase dividends.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the acquisition of Sci Apps by Spectris plc and its impact on Rand Capital?
A: Dan Penberthy, President & CEO: The acquisition of Sci Apps by Spectris plc is valued at up to $260 million, including a $60 million earn-out component. Rand holds approximately 6% of Sci Apps' equity, with our total investment costing $5.2 million. As of June 30th, we valued this investment at $10.8 million. We are evaluating the best options for the anticipated capital infusion, including new investments and reinvesting in existing portfolio companies.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the 18% increase in total investment income for the quarter?
A: Margaret Bretchel, CFO: The 18% increase in total investment income was driven by a 35% increase in interest income, reflecting seven new interest-yielding investments made over the past year. Overall, 22 portfolio companies contributed to our investment income.

Q: How did the portfolio mix change during the recent quarter?
A: Dan Penberthy, President & CEO: Our portfolio had a fair value of $87.1 million across 26 businesses, up 13% from year-end 2023 and 5% sequentially. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 66% debt investments with an annualized weighted average yield of 13.8%, and 32% equity investments in private companies, primarily Sci Apps and Telsim.

Q: Can you elaborate on the notable exits and repayments during the quarter?
A: Dan Penberthy, President & CEO: We received $3.3 million in total proceeds from liquidating our shareholdings in three BDC investments, resulting in realized gains of $598,000 from Carlyle, $485,000 from PennantPark, and $177,000 from Aries. Additionally, we recognized a realized gain of $397,000 from a partial asset sale of an affiliated entity called SQS and received $740,000 in principal loan repayments from our Pressure Pro debt investments.

Q: What is the current liquidity position of Rand Capital?
A: Margaret Bretchel, CFO: At quarter-end, we maintained total available liquidity of over $11 million, including our line of credit availability, cash on hand, and remaining highly liquid publicly traded BDC securities. This positions us well for future investments.

Q: How did the net asset value (NAV) change during the quarter?
A: Margaret Bretchel, CFO: Net assets at June 30th, 2024, were $68.6 million, up 11%. The change largely reflects the unrealized depreciation on investments of $7.8 million. As a result, the net asset value per share increased to $26.56 compared with $23.85 at March 31st, 2024.

Q: What are Rand Capital's future investment strategies?
A: Dan Penberthy, President & CEO: Our strategy is to expand our business by pursuing new investments and reinvesting in existing portfolio companies with high potential. We aim to participate in new smaller M&A transactions with other co-investors, supporting a robust steady income stream through new debt instruments while sharing in the EBITDA growth through equity holdings.

Q: What is the outlook for dividends?
A: Margaret Bretchel, CFO: We expect that our strategy of transforming the portfolio to include more income-generating investments will enable us to sustain a higher dividend level over time. Recently, Rand announced its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, to be paid on or around September 13th, 2024.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.