PetMed Express Inc (PETS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Latest Financial Results

Despite a challenging quarter, PetMed Express Inc (PETS) shows signs of operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $68 million, down 13% compared to $78.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 26.4%, down from 28.8% in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $1.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $3.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period last year.
  • New Customers: Approximately 75,000, down from approximately 86,000 in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $46 million as of June 30, 2024, increasing to $53 million in August.
  • Inventory Turns: Improved by 20%.
  • Ending Inventory: Reduced by 11% compared to last year.
  • Annualized Cost Savings: Approximately $5 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • New leadership team with experienced executives from top-tier retail backgrounds.
  • Operational efficiency improved with a 20% improvement in inventory turns and an 11% reduction in ending inventory.
  • Strategic partnerships and new product launches, including 350 SKUs of Hill's and Royal Canin Rx food.
  • Strong balance sheet with $53 million in cash and no debt.
  • Positive early indicators such as increased order values, reduced call wait times, and improved margins.

Negative Points

  • Q1 financial results were below expectations with a 13% decline in sales compared to last year.
  • Gross profit margin decreased by 230 basis points due to higher promotional activity.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reflected a loss of $1.5 million compared to a gain of $3.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Technology disruptions impacted customer experience, including order tracking and delivery delays.
  • Lower prescription medication sales and fewer new customers compared to the same period last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the macro pressures that drove a 13% revenue decline, and your confidence in driving growth despite these pressures?
A: Sandra Campos, CEO: The decline was due to fewer pet owners visiting veterinary clinics, leading to fewer prescriptions, and increased consumer demand for promotions and discounts. Despite these challenges, we are confident in our strategies to engage customers through improved technology, marketing, and customer service, which we believe will capture more customers and increase frequency of purchases.

Q: How should we think about revenue trends for the rest of the year given the stabilization seen towards the end of Q1?
A: Sandra Campos, CEO: We are seeing stabilization in revenue, conversion rates, and margins, with consistent month-over-month improvements. Our unique customer transactions and web visits have also increased, indicating positive trends.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the technology issues that impacted the quarter?
A: Sandra Campos, CEO: We implemented a new order management system earlier this year, which initially caused disruptions, including longer hold and wait times for customer service and pharmacy approvals. These issues have been addressed, and our call times and handling times are now back to normal.

Q: What steps are being taken to improve customer experience and operational efficiency?
A: Sandra Campos, CEO: We are modernizing our technology, improving our call center systems, and enhancing our pharmacy processes to expedite approvals and reduce friction. These efforts aim to provide a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

Q: How are you addressing the competitive landscape and market opportunities in the pet care industry?
A: Sandra Campos, CEO: We are expanding our product offerings, such as launching new SKUs of prescription food, and forming strategic partnerships to integrate grooming and wellness services. These initiatives aim to broaden our brand equity and capture a larger share of the $150 billion pet care market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.