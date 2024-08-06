Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Sequential improvement in year-over-year sales trend compared to the fourth quarter.

Custom Spaces delivered a positive 1.9% increase in comparable sales for the quarter.

300-basis point improvement in gross margin rate due to reduced freight costs and favorable product mix.

Exceptional net promoter scores across retail stores, custom spaces, and buy online, pickup in store orders.

Successful launch and positive reception of new product lines like Garage+ and Decor+ by Elfa.

Negative Points

Overall comparable sales declined by 13.7% for the first quarter.

General merchandise experienced a significant 21.8% decline in comparable sales.

Adjusted loss per share increased to $0.26 compared to a $0.21 loss in Q1 of fiscal 2023.

Online channel sales decreased by 25.6% year over year.

Net loss for the quarter on a GAAP basis was $14.7 million, up from $11.8 million in the first quarter last year.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from The Container Store Group Inc (TCS, Financial) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you elaborate on the reallocation of space within the store to core storage and organization?

A: Satish Malhotra, CEO: We are reallocating space from seasonal merchandise to core collections, which has increased productivity. We are also promoting our exclusive private label business and expanding our premium core assortment to complement our custom spaces.

Q: What can we expect regarding seasonal offerings going forward?

A: Satish Malhotra, CEO: Seasonal offerings will continue to focus on two main occasions: back to college and holiday assortments.

Q: Was the store closure mentioned on the call due to unprofitability, and can we expect more closures?

A: Jeffrey Miller, CFO: The closure was due to a lease renewal decision. We have not announced any other closures but continuously evaluate our store fleet. We are still opening new stores, with recent openings in San Francisco and Virginia showing strong customer response.

Q: Is there any indication of timing for the refinancing of the credit facility?

A: Jeffrey Miller, CFO: We have not announced any specific timing but continue to work with our financial partners on this matter.

Q: Are you seeing the consumer notably worse than six months ago, and is there more aggressive competitive pricing?

A: Satish Malhotra, CEO: Customers are contending with elevated interest rates and inflation, impacting their purchase decisions. We have observed strong engagement during promotional events and found that time-limited promotions drive sales more profitably.

