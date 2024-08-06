Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Production Growth and Increased Dividends

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) reports robust oil production growth and a significant increase in cash available for distribution.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Oil Production Growth: Increased roughly 4% quarter over quarter.
  • Cash Available for Distribution: Increased by almost 9% over the same period.
  • Annual Base Dividend: Approved an 11% increase.
  • Oil Production Per Share: Grown by 14% year over year.
  • Cash Margins and Free Cash Flow Conversion: Maintained at around 80%.
  • Free Cash Flow Protection: Annual fixed dividend amount represents roughly 50% of expected free cash flow at $50 WTI, fully protected down to below $30 WTI.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Oil production grew by roughly 4% quarter over quarter.
  • Cash available for distribution increased by almost 9% over the same period.
  • Full-year production guidance for 2024 has been increased.
  • Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the annual base dividend.
  • Conversion to a Delaware corporation has expanded the investor base and improved trading liquidity.

Negative Points

  • Loss of roughly 150 barrels of oil per day of quarterly production from non-Permian assets divested during the second quarter.
  • Rig count on the mineral portfolio is down quarter over quarter.
  • Visibility on non-operated properties is limited at the start of the year.
  • High competition for smaller deals in the mineral space.
  • FTC second request has restricted preparatory work for the Endeavor drop-down deal.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Travis, my first question is on your 2024 guided production bump. Are you assuming much yield, kind of on a go forward or would this forecast, are you assuming much change in rig count?
A: (Kaes Van't Hof, President) The high level is that as the year progresses, visibility on non-operated properties increases. Part of the production bump is due to efficiency improvements and significant paying wells coming online in the second half of the year. (Austen Gilfillian, Vice President) The divestiture of non-Permian assets has been factored into the updated guidance. (Travis Stice, CEO) Improved efficiencies and additional zones like Upper Spraberry and Wolfcamp D are contributing positively.

Q: On capital allocation, do you view VNOM's payout as opportunistic or are you more inclined to stick with the base and variable dividends?
A: (Kaes Van't Hof, President) The feedback from investors and the board leans towards a high distribution model with a focus on growing the base dividend. Buybacks are considered but are third in priority behind base and variable dividends.

Q: Can you maintain current levels of activity at a portfolio level even at a lower rig count?
A: (Austen Gilfillian, Vice President) Rig count fluctuations are less important than work in progress and line of sight wells. We have not seen changes in conversion rates or cycle times, maintaining confidence in production growth. (Kaes Van't Hof, President) Net rigs and net work in progress wells give us an advantage, especially with Diamondback's development plan.

Q: Should we expect Diamondback's activity to revert higher to around 50% of the backlog?
A: (Austen Gilfillian, Vice President) Yes, only 40%-45% of Diamondback's net completions were in the first half of the year. The second half will see a significant increase, reverting to more Diamondback-driven growth.

Q: Where do you see the right mix going forward in terms of portfolio optimization?
A: (Kaes Van't Hof, President) We aim to be the consolidator of choice in the Permian. Significant opportunities under Diamondback are fewer, but we are positioning ourselves for large packages with visibility and upside, like the potential drop-down from the Endeavor merger.

Q: How do you see cycle times evolving in the coming quarters and years?
A: (Austen Gilfillian, Vice President) We have not modeled an improvement in cycle times but maintain historical averages. Steady work in progress and line of sight wells could provide upside to current guidance.

Q: Have you been able to do any prep work for the Endeavor drop-down deal?
A: (Kaes Van't Hof, President) Due to the FTC second request, we haven't done much prep work. Once through, we will move quickly. The sizing and potential opportunity set remain unchanged from the merger deck.

Q: Should we expect VNOM to focus on larger deals rather than smaller ones?
A: (Kaes Van't Hof, President) Yes, we are focusing on larger deals and being the aggregator of smaller aggregators. Smaller deals are competitive, but we aim to leverage our liquidity and market access for larger opportunities.

Q: Can you provide more color on the visibility of activity trends?
A: (Austen Gilfillian, Vice President) We track work in progress and line of sight wells more than rig count. Conversion rates and cycle times remain steady, supporting production growth in the back half of the year and into next year.

Q: How do you view the impact of improved efficiencies on production?
A: (Travis Stice, CEO) Improved efficiencies and additional zones like Upper Spraberry and Wolfcamp D are positive read-throughs for Viper. Viper's breakeven price below $30 WTI is a significant advantage.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.