Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV, Financial) reported a 3% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching $282 million.

Net income for the second quarter was $15 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, marking a 111% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 97% year-over-year to $20 million, driven by a nearly 350 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin.

International net sales grew by 13% year-over-year, with strong performance in regions like China and Mexico.

The company achieved significant marketing efficiency, spending $7.5 million less in brand marketing while generating greater impact and increasing active customer growth.

Negative Points

The FWRD segment saw a 4% decline in net sales year-over-year, despite some improvement from the first quarter.

Inventory levels increased by 14% year-over-year, which could indicate potential overstocking issues.

Free cash flow was negative $27 million for the second quarter, primarily due to unfavorable working capital movements.

General and administrative costs increased, with expectations for higher G&A expenses in the second half of the year due to the Alexandre Vauthier acquisition and other investments.

The company is cautious about factoring in the recent improvements in return rates into their financial outlook until they see more sustained traction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional color on second-quarter results by month and quarter-to-date trends for the REVOLVE platform versus FWRD? Are the KPIs that drove the second-quarter results the same ones driving the modest acceleration through July?

A: The intra-quarter trends for Q2 were relatively consistent, with a slight improvement as we progressed through the quarter, continuing into July. REVOLVE and international outperformed the domestic and FWRD businesses, with similar KPIs driving the results.

Q: On the return rate, it sounds like you're not baking in the progress seen late in the second quarter for the rest of the year. Does this reflect conservatism, or is there something about the seasonality of the business that gives you pause?

A: We want to see more traction before baking in the improved return rate. While Q2 is our highest return rate quarter, we saw Q1 to Q2 being flat, supporting the return rate improvement.

Q: Can you elaborate on the marketing costs and active customer trends heading into the second half of the year?

A: We saw great efficiency in both brand and performance marketing, spending $7.5 million less in brand marketing year-over-year while achieving better results. Active customer growth held at +5%, with full-price customers driving the growth.

Q: Any update on beauty, men's attachment rates, or the retail strategy timing?

A: Beauty grew by 25%, and men's also showed healthy growth. We are moving pragmatically with our retail strategy and will provide an update in the next quarterly call.

Q: Can you explain the significant upside in marketing efficiency and any changes in the landscape relative to a few months ago?

A: We saw great gains in brand marketing efficiency, reallocating to effective strategies and challenging the team to do more with less. On the performance marketing side, we also achieved efficiencies, though it's landscape-dependent.

Q: What are the major catalysts for Q4, and how is customer behavior interplaying with macroeconomic factors?

A: We feel good about the trends and are not seeing weakening in our data. Holiday season isn't as big for us as for others, and back-to-school is also not over-indexed. We continue to focus on making our business the best it can be.

Q: Can you elaborate on the AI initiatives, particularly the internal search engine and customer experience improvements?

A: Our internal AI search algorithm outperformed a respected third-party platform, excelling in understanding general aesthetics and broader concepts. This technology opens doors for innovating the customer experience beyond search.

Q: Can you break out the increase in G&A dollars in guidance between the Vauthier business and other investment areas?

A: About half of the increase is from Vauthier, with the remainder due to investments in AI and the FWRD side. We expect top-line contribution from Vauthier later this year or early next year.

Q: How are international regions performing, and what are the trends quarter-to-date?

A: Q2 was strong for international, with nearly every region in the green. Mexico and China showed particularly strong growth, with investments in China starting to show impact.

Q: Any discernible change in spending on dress-up versus casual or denim, and how is the inventory positioned?

A: No specific categories to call out, but we feel good about the health of the inventory. REVOLVE and international continue to outpace domestic and FWRD.

