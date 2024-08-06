DaVita Inc (DVA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Operational Challenges

DaVita Inc (DVA) raises full-year guidance despite facing volume growth and mortality rate challenges.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $506 million for Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.59 for Q2 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: $654 million for Q2 2024.
  • Center Closure Costs: Approximately $15 million for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue Per Treatment (RPT) Growth: Expected to be 3.55% to 4% for 2024.
  • Full Year Adjusted Operating Income Guidance: Raised to $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion.
  • US Dialysis Treatment Volume Growth: Expected to be between 0.5% and 1% for 2024.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: Declined $12 million in Q2 2024 versus Q1 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: 2.7 million shares in Q2 2024 and an additional 1.1 million shares to date in Q3 2024.
  • Leverage: 3.1 times EBITDA at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): Declined by 14 days quarter over quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial) reported adjusted operating income of $506 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, exceeding expectations.
  • The company has implemented successful programs to address the nursing shortage, including collaborations with nursing universities, clinical internships, and a nurse residency program.
  • Revenue per treatment (RPT) growth is expected to be between 3.55% to 4% for 2024, driven by improvements in collection capabilities and health plan negotiations.
  • DaVita Inc (DVA) raised its 2024 adjusted operating income guidance to a range of $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion, reflecting sustained momentum in key operating metrics.
  • The company has made targeted investments in technology and automation to improve overall collection rates and reduce days sales outstanding.

Negative Points

  • Volume growth was lower than expected due to elevated missed treatments related to spring storms and lower than expected census gains.
  • The company faced approximately $15 million in center closure costs in prior periods, which impacted adjusted operating income.
  • Mortality rates were higher than forecasted, negatively impacting volume growth expectations for the second half of the year.
  • The CMS proposed rule for 2025, with a rate increase of approximately 2.1%, falls short of reflecting the true cost inflation in the industry.
  • DaVita Inc (DVA) expects treatment volume growth to be between 0.5% and 1% for the full year, which is below initial expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us any color on what you saw through the quarter and what you saw in July, and what gives you confidence in the high end of your revised guidance?
A: Through the quarter, we saw elevated missed treatments and lower-than-expected census growth. New to dialysis admissions remain strong, but mortality was higher than forecasted. We have an extra treatment day in the second half of the year, which adds about 30 basis points of growth. We haven't modeled significant changes for the back half of the year, maintaining a cautious outlook.

Q: Can you bridge us to the components of how you raised guidance by $95 million versus previous guidance?
A: The dominant factor is revenue per treatment (RPT) growth, which moved from 3% to 3.5%-4%, worth roughly $85 million. Improvements in labor costs, including reduced premium pay and better productivity, add about $30 million. Offsetting this is a $20 million headwind from lower volume.

Q: What is driving the elevated mortality, and do you expect it to normalize?
A: Mortality is higher than expected, and while we have hypotheses like an elevated flu season, there's no definitive answer. We believe this is not a structural change and expect mortality to revert to normal levels over time. We are monitoring new to dialysis admissions, which remain strong.

Q: Can you provide more details on the improvement in collections and how much runway is left beyond 2024?
A: The improvement in collections is a multi-year effort, and we expect benefits to continue into 2025. While the contribution to RPT growth will decline over time, the improvements achieved so far are sustainable. It's hard to predict the exact runway, but the gains have exceeded our expectations.

Q: How do you see the international operating income margins evolving over the next few years?
A: Growth in international operating income is expected to be higher, driven by acquisitions in Latin America. However, achieving US-level margins is unlikely due to the diverse payer environments and varying dynamics across countries. The focus remains on ensuring risk-adjusted returns and managing cash flow effectively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.