Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Property Acquisitions and Solid Financial Performance

Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL) reports robust property acquisitions and steady financial metrics in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Property Acquisitions: Added 70 properties for $28 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.6%.
  • Subsequent Acquisitions: Acquired nine properties for $3 million after quarter end.
  • Net Leasable Interior Square Feet: Added 176,000 square feet, including 66,000 from 47 last-mile properties and 111,000 from 23 flex properties.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $0.23 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO): $0.26 per diluted share.
  • Debt Outstanding: Weighted average interest rate of 4.48%, weighted average maturity of three years.
  • Revolving Credit Facility: $42 million outstanding on a $150 million facility.
  • Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA: 6.1x.
  • Recurring CapEx: $135,000 for Q2, anticipated $250,000 to $350,000 for Q3.
  • Cash G&A Expense Guidance: $9.5 million to $9.8 million for full-year 2024.
  • Quarterly Dividend: $0.24 per share, a 1.1% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Contractual Rent Collection: 100% during the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) added 70 properties for $28 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.6% in Q2 2024.
  • The company successfully executed a $12.5 million ROFO transaction, positioning it to acquire $90 million at or above a 7.5% weighted average cap rate for 2024.
  • Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL) completed a five-year lease renewal with a significant non-postal tenant, achieving a 19% base rent increase and a 2.5% annual escalation.
  • The company maintained a 99% historical weighted average lease retention rate over the past 10-plus years.
  • Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL) issued approximately 365,000 shares of common stock and 62,000 common units, raising $6.1 million in gross proceeds.

Negative Points

  • The company's debt outstanding had a weighted average interest rate of 4.48% and a weighted average maturity of three years, with no significant near-term debt maturities.
  • Recurring CapEx was $135,000, slightly below the anticipated range due to timing of some projects.
  • The company's net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, which is close to their target of below 7x.
  • The leasing process with the Postal Service is described as fluid and not entirely within the company's control, causing potential delays.
  • The 2023 leases include 3% annual escalations, which is lower than the 3.5% achieved in previous years, reflecting changes in the inflationary environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us how much of your ABR will be tied to 3% annual bumps going forward?
A: Jeremy Garber, President, Treasurer, & Secretary: Of total rent, 13% of our total rent is tied to 2022 and 2023 leases received with escalations.

Q: With leverage at 6.1x, how high are you letting leverage drift before you potentially take it out with equity or pay it down with cash?
A: Robert Klein, CFO: We are making sure that we're raising capital in an accretive manner to the acquisitions that we're doing. We are well below our target of staying below 7x leverage, and we will monitor the equity markets and access them as it makes sense.

Q: For the 2023 leases that include the 3% annual escalator, is there any difference between those and the 2022 vintage that got renewed at the 3.5% clip?
A: Andrew Spodek, CEO & Director: The inflationary environment has changed since the 3.5% escalations were executed. The 3% is a very good outcome, especially since lease escalations were not part of the picture before 2022.

Q: What can we expect with regards to timing for the leases that are set to expire in '24?
A: Andrew Spodek, CEO & Director: We hope they get done relatively quickly. This is mostly on the postal service, but we are optimistic that the '23 leases will be completed shortly and the '24 leases shortly thereafter.

Q: Can you provide more insight on your projected CapEx spend for the year? Would this figure consist of TI that can be potentially passed through to the USPS?
A: Robert Klein, CFO: Our recurring CapEx for next quarter will be $250,000 to $350,000. There is no TI associated with the leases, so there is nothing to pass through or for us to incur upon renewals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.