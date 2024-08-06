Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financials and Strategic Updates

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) reports significant progress with partners despite financial challenges in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.1 million in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: $32 million.
  • Operating Loss: $26.9 million.
  • Net Loss: $22.3 million or $0.13 per share.
  • Capital Expenditures: $4.4 million.
  • Liquidity Position: $358.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Accounts Receivable: $12.3 million.
  • Deferred Revenue: $10.1 million.
  • Total Current Liabilities: $22.9 million.
  • Cash Used in Operations (FY 2024 Forecast): $60 million to $70 million.
  • Capital Expenditures (FY 2024 Forecast): $40 million to $50 million.
  • Total Cash Investment (FY 2024 Forecast): $100 million to $120 million.
  • Revenue Guidance (FY 2024): Reduced to $16 million to $20 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial) increased electrolyte sample shipments to potential customers, receiving encouraging feedback.
  • The company made strong progress with key partners like SK On, completing the first milestone under their R&D license agreement.
  • Solid Power Inc (SLDP) extended its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with BMW, demonstrating significant advancements in cell design and performance.
  • The company expanded its team in Korea, enhancing business development capabilities and strengthening relationships in the Korean and Japanese battery markets.
  • Solid Power Inc (SLDP) maintained a strong liquidity position with $358.8 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • Solid Power Inc (SLDP) reported a significant operating loss of $26.9 million and a net loss of $22.3 million for Q2 2024.
  • The company reduced its 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $16 million to $20 million due to slower uptake in electrolyte development and revised accounting treatments.
  • Operating expenses were high at $32 million, driven by increased production costs and labor associated with cell and electrolyte development.
  • The uptake in electrolyte development has been slower than originally forecasted, impacting expected revenues for the year.
  • BMW has paused future deliveries of cells for the demo car program as Solid Power Inc (SLDP) progresses with its development program.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Just on the second point you made on the revenue guidance reduction, the slower uptake in electrolyte development. Is that just broadly kind of a lagging indicator in terms of how OEMs are feeling about EVs at the moment? Or is there something kind of a deeper kind of thought around that?
A: (John Van Scoter, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Good day, Chris. I think I would credit it more to just being a very early stage of the market where we started the year, we looked into the back half and thought some of the early players would be taking some measurable quantities in the second half. That really hasn't materialized thus far, but it's not unusual for a market that is so nascent as the ASSB market is. So we look forward to updating and improving it as we go forward. But that's the way it looks to us right now.

Q: The BMW JDA has been extended a couple of times. Is it normal for there to be a pause in A1 deliveries as you reset the agreement to a longer date? Or is it that the A2 cell was the next thing anyway, so there's nothing to read into that?
A: (John Van Scoter, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) I think your summary in the latter case is correct. Both companies are very pleased with the progress at the module level with the A1 work. With A2 really imminent, the mutual decision was to pause the current cell deliveries and refocus around the performance improvement we aim to sell later this year.

Q: In the past quarter or two, you've talked a little bit more about OEMs beyond the two plus SK. Has the pipeline for your products grown larger over the last few months?
A: (John Van Scoter, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Yes, the pipeline is continuing to grow. We had our objective to sample as many as 15, and we're over 10 now. Equally important, we've had a lot of multiple sampling to existing potential customers within this period. Some of them are sampling five or six times as we've gone through the last 90 days. So, the amount of interaction we've had with the folks we've been sampling since the beginning of the year is as important as the sheer number.

Q: Are these the same companies you mentioned last quarter, and has there been any progress since then as far as either coming to agreements or further interest in your technology?
A: (John Van Scoter, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Yes, we have added additional new customers in the sampling program since the last call. The ones we had been sampling prior to that have also received multiple samples, indicating strong interest and progress.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial impact of the revised revenue guidance?
A: (Linda Heller, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer) We are reducing our 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of $16 million to $20 million. This revision is due to the accounting treatment of the SK agreements, where a portion of the originally projected revenue will be recognized in 2025, and the slower uptake in electrolyte development. However, this does not impact our long-range plan or the cash runway necessary for commercialization of our technology.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.