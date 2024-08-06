Q2 2024 Lumen Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jim Breen - Lumen Technologies Inc - Senior Vice President- Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Lumen Technologies second-quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call today are Kate Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Stansbury, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement on slide 1 of our second quarter 2024 presentation, which notes that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements and the risk factors in our SEC filings.



We will be referring to certain non-GAAP