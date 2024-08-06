Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Lois Perkins - Porch Group Inc - Investor Relations
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Porch Group's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Today, we issued our earnings release and filed our related Form 8-K with the SEC. The press release can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.porchgroup.com.
Joining me here today are Matt Ehrlichman, Porch Group's CEO and Chairman and Founder; Shawn Tabak, Porch Group's CFO; Matthew Neagle, Porch Group's COO; and Michelle Taves, GM Porch Group Media, Data and Marketing.
Before we go further, I'd like to take a moment to review the company's Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Today's discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today, August 6, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information.
Additionally, we will make forward-looking statements about our expected future financial or business performance
Q2 2024 Porch Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...