Q2 2024 Westlake Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, August 6, 2024. I will now like to turn the call over to your host, Johnathan Zoeller, Westlake's Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.



Johnathan Zoeller - Westlake Corp - Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation conference call to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. I am joined today by Albert Chao, our Executive Chairman, Jean-Marc Gilson, our President and CEO, Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of our management team.



During the call, we will refer to our two reporting segments, performance in Essential Materials, which we refer to as PEM, or materials and housing and infrastructure products, which we refer to as HIP or