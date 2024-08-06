Q2 2024 Alto Ingredients Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Alto Ingredients Inc second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Chapman with LHS Investor Relations, a division of Alliance Advisors. Please go ahead.



Kirsten Chapman - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates Inc-Investor Relations



Thank you, Kaylee. And thank you all for joining us today for the Alto Ingredients second quarter 2024 results conference call. On the call today are President and CEO, Bryon McGregor and CFO, Rob Olander. Alto Ingredients issued a press release after the market closed today providing details of the company's financial results.



The company has also prepared a presentation for today's call that is available on the company's website at altoingredients.com. A telephone replay of today's call will be available through August 13, the details of which are included in today's press release. A webcast replay will also be