Q2 2024 Inspire Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Dilem and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Inspire Medical Systems second quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the call over to your first speaker, Ezgi Yagci, the Vice President of Investor Relations at Inspire. You may begin the conference.



Ezgi Yagci - Inspire Medical Systems Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Dilem, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me are Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Buchholz, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on our website.



On this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws of forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our operations, financial results, and financial condition investments in our business, full year 2024