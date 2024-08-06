Q1 2025 IHI Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Yasuaki Fukumoto
IHI Corp - Executive Officer, Director of Finance
Conference Call Participants
* Editor
Yasuaki Fukumoto - IHI Corp - Executive Officer, Director of Finance
This is Fukumoto, Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance and Accounting of IHI Group.
Before explaining the financial results, we would like to extend a deep apology for causing a great deal of concern and inconvenience to customers and stakeholders with regard to the misconduct in the test of snowblower equipped with rotary snowplows for roads, which were manufactured and sold by Niigata Transys, our consolidated subsidiary, as announced on July 31, following the misconduct occurred at IHI power system as reported in April. The impact of these matters on the financial results is currently under scrutiny and will promptly be announced, should there be any impact.
