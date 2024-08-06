Q2 2024 MasterBrand Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome back to MasterBrand's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We appreciate your patience this afternoon following a brief severe weather delay due to a tornado warning in the Cleveland area. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Farand Pawlak, Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury, and Corporate Communications.
Farand Pawlak - MasterBrand Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you and good afternoon.
We appreciate you joining us for today's call. With me on the call today are Dave Banyard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andi Simon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this afternoon disclosing our second-quarter 2024 financial results. If you do not have this document, it is available on the Investors section of our website at masterbrand.com.
I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements in either our prepared remarks
Aug 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
