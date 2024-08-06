Q1 2025 NCC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Vaibhav Shah - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited - Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Deepika. On behalf of JM Financial, I welcome everybody to 1Q FY25 earnings conference call of NCC Limited. We have from the management today, Shri R.S. Raju, Director Projects; Shri Sanjay Pusarla, Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounts; and Shri Neerad Sharma, Strategy and Investor Relations.



I hand over the call to the management now for their opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative



Okay. Thank you, Mr. Ashish Shah -- Mr. Vaibhav Shah, sorry. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to all of you into the Q1 FY25 Investors Earnings Call of NCC Limited. The presentation containing the performance of