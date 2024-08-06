Q2 2024 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals second quarter 2024 financial results conference call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Al Kildani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications at ACADIA. Please go ahead.



Albert Kildani - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, Daniel. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIAâS second quarter 2024 earnings. Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks, followed by Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Commercial, who will discuss our strong commercial franchises, DAYBUE and NUPLAZID.



Also joining us is Elizabeth Thompson, PhD, Executive Vice President,