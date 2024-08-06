Q4 2024 Super Micro Computer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Super Micro Computer, Incorporated, SMCI US Q4 2024 earnings call. With us today, Charles Liang, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Weigand, CFO; and Michael Staiger, Vice President of Corporate Development.



Michael Staiger - Super Micro Computer Inc - Vice President, Corporate Development



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended June 30, 2024. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer.



Our press release was issued after the close of market and is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The slides that accompany this webcast can be downloaded at ir.supermicro.com. These include