Q2 2024 Comscore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Comscore second quarter 2024 financial results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to John Tinker, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John Tinker - Comscore Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to remind all of you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include comments about our plans, expectations and prospects and are based on our view as of today, August 6, 2024.
Our actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those outlined in our 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which you can find on our
