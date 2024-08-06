Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.09 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $252.89 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $252.89 million, fell short of estimates of $264.03 million.
  • Net Income: $9.33 million, compared to $11.61 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, compared to $0.11 in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Income: $28.28 million, up from $21.81 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $58.02 million, in line with the company's guided range.
  • Contract Backlog: Total backlog exceeded $2.0 billion as of July 1, 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $165.54 million, up from $124.46 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a fleet of offshore drilling rigs, semisubmersibles, and dynamically positioned drillships. It provides services geographically in the United States, Senegal, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil.

Performance Overview

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported total revenues of $252.89 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $274.61 million in Q1 2024. The company posted a net income of $9.33 million, translating to an income per diluted share of $0.09. This is a decline from the previous quarter's net income of $11.61 million and income per diluted share of $0.11. The adjusted net income stood at $12.19 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, down from $25.43 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q1 2024.

1821132309714333696.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in revenue and net income, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, which aligns with the company's guided range. The quarter also saw the recognition of $8.7 million in well-performance bonuses in Senegal, reflecting the exceptional performance of the company's deepwater drillships and their crews.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, achieving adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, which is in line with our guided range. Our results for the quarter also include the recognition of $8.7 million in well-performance bonuses in Senegal, reflecting the exceptional performance of our deepwater drillships and the crews that operate them,” said Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Total Revenues $252.89 million $274.61 million
Operating Income $28.28 million $21.81 million
Net Income $9.33 million $11.61 million
Income per Diluted Share $0.09 $0.11
Adjusted Net Income $12.19 million $25.43 million
Adjusted Income per Diluted Share $0.12 $0.25

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported total assets of $1.68 billion, slightly down from $1.71 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $165.54 million from $124.46 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $89.93 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $43.62 million.

Operational Highlights

Operationally, the company's rigs continued to perform well, achieving a revenue efficiency of approximately 95% across the fleet for the third successive quarter, excluding the Ocean GreatWhite incident. The Ocean BlackHawk and Ocean BlackRhino together earned a total of $20.5 million in bonuses over the course of the Senegal campaign.

Analysis and Conclusion

While Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc faced challenges in Q2 2024, including a decrease in revenue and net income, the company managed to achieve significant operational milestones and maintain a strong adjusted EBITDA. The recognition of well-performance bonuses and the completion of repairs to the Ocean GreatWhite are positive indicators for the company's future performance. However, the decline in revenue and net income highlights the need for continued focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.