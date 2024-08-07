Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $2.2 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Membership Growth

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $2.2 billion, up 46% year-over-year, above estimates of $2.154 billion.
  • Net Income: $56.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, a $71.7 million improvement year-over-year.
  • Medical Loss Ratio (MLR): Improved to 79.0%, a 90 basis point improvement year-over-year.
  • SG&A Expense Ratio: Improved to 19.6%, a 260 basis point improvement year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $104.1 million, a $68.6 million improvement year-over-year.
  • Membership: Total members increased to 1.58 million, up from 970,543 in the prior year.
  • Full Year Revenue Outlook: Raised to a range of $9.0 billion to $9.1 billion, up from the prior range of $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company that offers various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees, including virtual care and other related services. The company also provides Medicare Advantage plans for adults aged 65 and older.

Performance Highlights

Oscar Health Inc reported total revenue of $2.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, marking a 46% increase year-over-year (YoY). This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $2.154 billion. The company's net income attributable to Oscar was $56.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $0.16 per share.

1821132471824183296.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company's Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) improved by 90 basis points YoY to 79.0%, indicating better cost management in healthcare services. Additionally, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense Ratio improved by 260 basis points YoY to 19.6%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies.

“Oscar reported strong second quarter results, closing out the best six months in the company's history," said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “We continued to report robust revenue growth, improved operating margin, and strong bottom line performance. Based on our outperformance in the first half of the year, we updated our full year 2024 guidance. We are well-positioned to deliver on our target for Adjusted EBITDA profitability this year.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Oscar Health Inc's income statement revealed total operating expenses of $2.15 billion, up from $1.53 billion in the same period last year. Despite the increase in expenses, the company achieved earnings from operations of $67.8 million, compared to a loss of $6.5 million in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2.2 billion $1.52 billion
Net Income $56.2 million -$15.5 million
Medical Loss Ratio 79.0% 79.9%
SG&A Expense Ratio 19.6% 22.2%

On the balance sheet, Oscar Health Inc reported total assets of $5.01 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $3.60 billion at the end of 2023. The increase in assets was driven by higher cash and cash equivalents, which stood at $2.27 billion, compared to $1.87 billion at the end of 2023.

Cash Flow and Membership Growth

The company's cash flow statement showed net cash provided by operating activities of $1.13 billion for the first six months of 2024, a significant increase from $580.2 million in the same period last year. This robust cash flow was supported by a substantial increase in membership, which grew to 1.58 million members, up from 970,543 members in Q2 2023.

Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year, Oscar Health Inc has updated its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now projects revenue to be in the range of $9.0 billion to $9.1 billion, up from the previous range of $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $160 million and $210 million, higher than the prior range of $125 million to $175 million.

Oscar Health Inc's impressive Q2 2024 results highlight the company's strong growth trajectory and operational efficiencies. With a significant increase in revenue and net income, coupled with improved cost management metrics, Oscar Health Inc is well-positioned to continue its upward momentum in the healthcare plans industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oscar Health Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.