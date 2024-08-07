National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.01) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $451.7M Falls Short

Second Quarter Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $451.7 million, up 4.6% year-over-year, falling short of analyst estimates of $453.28 million.
  • Comparable Store Sales Growth: 2.2%, with Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth at 2.4%, driven by increased customer transactions and higher average ticket.
  • Net Loss: $(1.0) million from continuing operations, compared to a net income of $3.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.01) from continuing operations, compared to $0.05 in the same quarter last year.
  • Store Count: Opened 17 new stores, ending the quarter with 1,216 stores, reflecting a 5.6% increase year-over-year.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased 3.8% to $231.4 million, with Adjusted SG&A increasing 2.0% to $221.8 million, representing 49.1% of net revenue.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $14.1 million, up 13.8% year-over-year, with an Adjusted Operating Margin of 3.1%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. National Vision Holdings Inc is a leading optical retailer in the U.S., offering a wide range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories through its various brands, including America's Best and Eyeglass World.

Performance Overview

National Vision Holdings Inc reported net revenue of $451.7 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 4.6% increase compared to Q2 2023. This figure, however, fell short of the analyst estimate of $453.28 million. The company experienced a net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $(0.01), which was below the analyst estimate of $0.01. On an adjusted basis, the diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.15, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.14.

1821132736270856192.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $451.7 million $431.8 million
Net Loss from Continuing Operations $(1.0) million $3.6 million
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $(0.01) $0.05
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.12
Adjusted Operating Income $14.1 million $12.4 million

Operational Highlights

National Vision Holdings Inc saw a 2.2% growth in comparable store sales and a 2.4% increase in adjusted comparable store sales. The company opened 17 new stores during the quarter, bringing the total store count to 1,216, a 5.6% increase from the previous year. Despite these positive developments, the company faced increased costs applicable to revenue, which rose by 7.4% to $193.6 million, primarily due to higher optometrist-related costs and other mix and margin effects.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

The company acknowledged the need for a greater inflection in sales to meet its original expectations and has revised its fiscal 2024 outlook accordingly. CEO Reade Fahs commented,

“We have been transforming our business over the past two years to adapt to new market realities and made valuable changes to the way we operate, however we need to do more to accelerate both the pace and rigor of our transformation.”

National Vision Holdings Inc is taking new actions to drive profitable growth, including additions to its leadership team, expanding exam capacity, and implementing new sales drivers. The company is also reviewing all stores to optimize its fleet and ensure disciplined capital stewardship.

Financial Position

As of June 29, 2024, National Vision Holdings Inc had a cash balance of $179.5 million and total debt of $456.8 million. The company reported cash flows from operating activities of $75.4 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $112.2 million for the same period in 2023. Capital expenditures for the first half of 2024 totaled $39.6 million, down from $54.1 million in the prior year.

Conclusion

National Vision Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 results highlight both achievements and challenges. While the company managed to increase its revenue and adjusted EPS, it fell short of revenue expectations and faced rising costs. The strategic initiatives and leadership changes aim to address these challenges and drive long-term growth. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Vision Holdings Inc for further details.

