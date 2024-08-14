Emerald Holding Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.04, Revenue of $86.0 Million, Misses Estimates

Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $86.0 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $87.0 million and a decrease of 0.6% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $2.8 million, a significant improvement from the $8.1 million net loss in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15.3 million, up from $14.6 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a 4.8% increase.
  • Free Cash Flow: $7.1 million, a notable increase of 54.3% compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Dividend: Initiated a regular quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share, payable on August 29, 2024.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $193.2 million in cash and full availability of its $110.0 million revolving credit facility.
Article's Main Image

Emerald Holding Inc, an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States, reported its second-quarter 2024 financial results, showing a mixed performance. The company, which operates through three complementary business lines—Connections, Content, and Commerce—saw a slight decline in revenue but a significant reduction in net loss.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Emerald Holding Inc reported revenues of $86.0 million, a slight decrease of 0.6% compared to $86.5 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily due to the discontinuation of several small events and scheduling differences. Despite this, the company achieved organic revenue growth of 3.3%, reaching $82.1 million, up from $79.5 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter narrowed significantly to $2.8 million, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also improved, reaching $15.3 million, up from $14.6 million in the previous year.

1821132993369108480.png

Key Financial Metrics

Emerald Holding Inc ended the quarter with $193.2 million in cash and full availability of its $110.0 million revolving credit facility. The company also announced the reintroduction of a regular quarterly dividend, declaring a dividend of $0.015 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Here are some key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $86.0 million $86.5 million -0.6%
Net Loss $(2.8) million $(8.1) million N/A
Adjusted EBITDA $15.3 million $14.6 million 4.8%
Free Cash Flow $7.1 million $4.6 million 54.3%

Operational Highlights

Emerald Holding Inc's Connections segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, reported organic revenues of $71.1 million, a 3.6% increase from Q2 2023. The All Other category, which includes the Content and Commerce divisions, saw a slight increase in organic revenues to $11.0 million, up 0.9% from the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Hervé Sedky, Emerald’s President and CEO, stated,

We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth in organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, despite it being our seasonally smaller second quarter. The continued positive trends indicate that our customers continue to value the high return on investment of live events."

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Emerald Holding Inc's income statement showed a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses to $39.5 million, down from $41.8 million in Q2 2023. Depreciation and amortization expenses also decreased significantly to $7.0 million from $12.9 million in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, the company reported total assets of $1,062.6 million, slightly up from $1,053.9 million at the end of 2023. Current liabilities stood at $233.1 million, with total liabilities amounting to $655.0 million.

Cash Flow and Dividend

Net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 2024 was $9.8 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period last year. Free Cash Flow, excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds, was $7.1 million, up from $4.6 million in Q2 2023.

Emerald Holding Inc's board of directors approved the reintroduction of a regular quarterly dividend, declaring a dividend of $0.015 per share, payable on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

Analysis

Emerald Holding Inc's Q2 2024 results show a company that is navigating its challenges effectively, with a focus on organic growth and cost management. The reintroduction of the quarterly dividend is a positive signal to investors, reflecting confidence in the company's cash flow and future earnings potential. However, the slight decline in revenue and ongoing net losses indicate that there are still hurdles to overcome.

Overall, Emerald Holding Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience and a strategic focus on long-term growth, making it a company to watch for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Emerald Holding Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.