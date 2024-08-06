Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.27) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $90.9M Falls Short

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Financial Performance

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $90.9 million, fell short of estimates of $108.00 million.
  • Net Loss: $10.2 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of $(0.27).
  • Operating Cash Flow: $23.5 million, showing a significant improvement from $16.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $(5.8) million, compared to a positive $6.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • Total Liquidity: Improved to $60.7 million at quarter-end, driven by a $45 million prepayment for an 11-month forward power sale.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Hallador Energy Co (HNRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Hallador Energy Co, a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, is part of the electric power generation industry. The company's operations are divided into two primary segments: Coal Operations and Electric Operations, with the majority of revenue earned from the Coal Operations segment.

1821133114701934592.png

Performance Overview

Hallador Energy Co reported total revenue of $90.9 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $108.00 million. The company also reported a net loss of $10.2 million, or $(0.27) per share, which was significantly below the estimated earnings per share of -$0.11. This performance highlights the challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the challenging market conditions, Hallador Energy Co managed to generate an operating cash flow of $23.5 million for the quarter. However, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) million, indicating operational difficulties.

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Electric Sales $71.0 $58.8 $56.8
Coal Sales - 3rd Party $88.6 $49.6 $32.8
Other Revenue $1.6 $1.3 $1.3
Total Revenue $161.2 $109.7 $90.9
Net Income (Loss) $16.9 $(1.7) $(10.2)
Operating Cash Flow $18.1 $16.4 $23.5
Adjusted EBITDA $35.3 $6.8 $(5.8)

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Hallador Energy Co's performance was impacted by a challenging market for spot electricity sales. The company faced a surplus in natural gas inventory due to record natural gas production and the second warmest winter in 25 years, which drove down both gas and electricity prices. This resulted in an energy market where pricing was above the company's cost structure only 40% of the time during the first half of the year.

"We made progress during the quarter towards our strategic and deliberate path to transform Hallador and capture increased value as we advance our products and services up the value chain," stated Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In response to the current environment, Hallador Energy Co focused on strengthening its balance sheet by reducing debt and improving total liquidity to $60.7 million at quarter-end. This was driven in part by the receipt of a $45 million prepayment during the quarter for an 11-month forward power sale, representing 22% of the company's projected annual output.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Hallador Energy Co reported total assets of $595.2 million and total liabilities of $279.0 million. The company's stockholders' equity stood at $316.2 million. The company also reported a significant improvement in liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million, up from $2.8 million at the end of 2023.

Conclusion

Hallador Energy Co's Q2 2024 financial results reflect the challenges faced by the company in the current market environment. Despite these challenges, the company has taken strategic steps to strengthen its financial position and improve liquidity. As the market conditions evolve, Hallador Energy Co remains focused on navigating the current environment and driving future power sales to reshape its financial profile.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hallador Energy Co for further details.

