NiSource Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.19, Adjusted EPS of $0.21, and Revenue Boost from Weather Adjustments

Strong Performance Driven by Strategic Investments and Operational Efficiency

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $85.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $94.7 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same period of 2022.
  • Revenue: Adjustments to operating income included a $12.1 million increase due to weather, compared to $5.9 million in the same period of 2022.
  • EPS Guidance: Reaffirmed 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 and annual 6-8% adjusted EPS growth for the 2023-2028 period.
  • Capital Expenditure Plan: 2024-2028 base capital expenditure plan set at $16.4 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, NiSource Inc (NI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. NiSource, one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies, serves approximately 3.2 million customers across six states and provides electricity to about 500,000 customers in northern Indiana.

Performance Overview

NiSource Inc (NI, Financial) reported a net income available to common shareholders of $85.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This marks a significant increase from the $39.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $94.7 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year.

1821137014083448832.png

Key Financial Achievements

NiSource's reaffirmation of its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 and its annual 6-8% adjusted EPS growth for the 2023-2028 period underscores the company's robust financial health. The company also highlighted its $16.4 billion base capital expenditure plan for 2024-2028, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and expanding renewable energy projects.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $85.8 million $39.9 million
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $94.7 million $50.3 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.09
Adjusted EPS $0.21 $0.11

Operational Highlights and Challenges

During the second quarter, NiSource successfully placed the Cavalry Solar & Storage project into service, contributing to its strong earnings results. The company continues to implement capital trackers and progress on renewable project approvals, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth.

During the second quarter NiSource placed the Cavalry Solar & Storage project into service and reported strong earnings results, executing our investment plan and delivering consistent shareholder returns," said NiSource President and CEO, Lloyd Yates.

However, the company faced operational challenges, including a major windstorm in its Indiana service area. The prompt response by NiSource's employees and contractors in restoring service highlights the company's resilience and commitment to customer service.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement reveal NiSource's strong financial position. The company's ability to generate consistent earnings and manage operational challenges effectively is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting long-term growth.

NiSource's reaffirmation of its growth targets and capital expenditure plans indicates a strategic focus on infrastructure development and renewable energy investments. These initiatives are essential for meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing service reliability.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit NiSource's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NiSource Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.