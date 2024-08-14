Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $327M Exceeds Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Defensive Portfolio and Elevated Interest Rates

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $173 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $0.87 per share in the prior quarter and $1.06 per share in 2Q 2023.
  • Net Income: $196 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $0.96 per share in the prior quarter and $0.90 per share in 2Q 2023.
  • Revenue: $327 million, up from $290 million in 2Q 2023, surpassing analyst estimates of $316.87 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.77 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 11.3%.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Approximately $5.4 billion, or $27.19 per share at quarter-end, an increase of 1.2% compared to $26.87 per share at prior quarter-end.
  • New Investment Commitments: $1.3 billion at par, with $0.9 billion funded during the quarter.
  • Portfolio Composition: 98.6% first lien, senior secured debt, with a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 47%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second quarter 2024 results. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with the primary objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation through originated loans and other securities of private U.S. companies.

1821137087861256192.png

Performance Highlights

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL, Financial) reported net investment income of $173 million, or $0.89 per share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $0.90 per share. However, the company achieved a net income of $196 million, or $1.01 per share, surpassing the previous quarter's $0.96 per share and the analyst estimate of $0.98 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $327 million, exceeding the estimated $316.87 million.

Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, commented,

“BXSL reported the best quarterly earnings on a dollar basis, the highest net asset value per share, and the most active quarter for originations since our IPO in 2021. Credit performance remains strong, underpinned by what we believe is a defensive portfolio that is 98.6% first lien, senior secured debt, reflecting a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 47%.”

Financial Achievements

BXSL's net asset value (NAV) increased to approximately $5.4 billion, or $27.19 per share, up from $26.87 per share in the prior quarter. The company declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.77 per share, representing a dividend yield of 11.3%. The dividend coverage ratio stood at 116%, indicating strong earnings support for the dividend.

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Net Investment Income $171 million $173 million
Net Income $145 million $196 million
Net Investment Income per Share $1.06 $0.89
Net Income per Share $0.90 $1.01
Regular Dividends per Share $0.70 $0.77

Portfolio and Investment Activity

The fair value of BXSL's investments reached approximately $11.3 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company reported new investment commitments of $1.3 billion at par, with $0.9 billion funded. Proceeds from sales and repayments amounted to $89 million, generating net realized gains of $0.2 million. The portfolio remains well-positioned with investments in companies with healthy fundamentals and only two issuers on non-accrual.

Analysis and Outlook

BXSL's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its robust earnings capacity, driven by a defensive portfolio and a favorable interest rate environment. The company's focus on first lien, senior secured debt, and a low loan-to-value ratio provides a strong foundation for continued stability and growth. The increase in NAV and the consistent dividend payout further underscore the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

For more detailed information, readers can access the full earnings report through the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.