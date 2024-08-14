CVS Health Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.41 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $91.2 Billion

Revenue Growth Amidst Earnings Decline and Revised Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $91.2 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $91.51 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.41, decreased from $1.48 in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $3.05 billion, down 5.8% from $3.23 billion in the previous year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $3.74 billion, a decline of 16.4% compared to the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $8.0 billion year-to-date.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Revised GAAP EPS to $4.95-$5.20 from at least $5.64, and Adjusted EPS to $6.40-$6.65 from at least $7.00.
  • Health Care Benefits Segment: Total revenues increased 21.4%, but adjusted operating income decreased 39.1% due to increased utilization and unfavorable Medicare Advantage star ratings.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services, including retail pharmacy operations, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance, and primary care services.

Performance Overview

CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) reported total revenues of $91.2 billion for Q2 2024, a 2.6% increase compared to the prior year. However, the company faced challenges with a decline in earnings. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.41, down from $1.48 in the previous year, and adjusted EPS was $1.83, down from $2.21. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected an EPS of $1.32 and revenue of $91.514 billion.

1821137058417242112.png

Segment Performance and Challenges

The Health Care Benefits segment saw a significant revenue increase of 21.4%, driven by growth in Medicare and Commercial product lines. However, adjusted operating income for this segment decreased by 39.1%, primarily due to increased utilization and unfavorable Medicare Advantage star ratings. The Medical Benefit Ratio (MBR) increased to 89.6% from 86.2% in the prior year, indicating higher costs relative to premium revenues.

The Health Services segment experienced an 8.8% decrease in total revenues, mainly due to the loss of a large client and continued pharmacy client price improvements. Despite this, adjusted operating income increased by 1.1%, supported by improved purchasing economics.

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment reported a 3.7% increase in total revenues, driven by higher prescription volumes and pharmacy drug mix. However, adjusted operating income decreased by 12.0%, impacted by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and lower contributions from COVID-19 OTC test kits.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) generated $8.0 billion in cash flow from operations year-to-date. The company revised its full-year 2024 guidance, lowering GAAP diluted EPS to a range of $4.95 to $5.20 from at least $5.64 and adjusted EPS to a range of $6.40 to $6.65 from at least $7.00. Cash flow from operations guidance was also revised to approximately $9.0 billion from at least $10.5 billion.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $91.2 billion $88.9 billion 2.6%
Operating Income $3.045 billion $3.234 billion -5.8%
Adjusted Operating Income $3.744 billion $4.481 billion -16.4%
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.41 $1.48 -4.7%
Adjusted EPS $1.83 $2.21 -17.2%

CEO Commentary

We have many points of differentiation that position us to win now and into the future. Our innovation is accelerating more transparent pharmacy reimbursement models, increasing the use of biosimilars, and providing better patient outcomes through our connected health care delivery assets. Our integrated model and our strategy are enabling us to execute in a challenging environment and we are delivering the value our customers demand. We are taking action today to ensure we make the most of our many opportunities, including leadership changes in the Health Care Benefits segment.

Analysis and Outlook

CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience with revenue growth across its segments. However, the decline in earnings and revised guidance reflect ongoing challenges, particularly in the Health Care Benefits segment. The company's strategic initiatives and leadership changes aim to address these issues and capitalize on future opportunities.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVS Health Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.