Wolverine World Wide Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $425.2 Million Exceeds Expectations

Company Reports Better-Than-Expected Revenue and Earnings for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $425.2 million, exceeded estimates of $411.18 million, representing a 27.8% year-over-year decline.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 43.1%, up 440 basis points from 38.7% in the prior year.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced by 15.2% to $154.1 million compared to $181.7 million in the previous year.
  • Net Debt: Decreased to $666 million, down $271 million from the prior year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.17, a 43.3% decrease from $0.30 in the same quarter last year.
  • Inventory: Ended the quarter at $297.1 million, down 54.1% year-over-year.
  • Full-Year 2024 Outlook: Revenue guidance raised to $1.71 to $1.73 billion, with expected gross margin of approximately 44.5%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segments include Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group, and Other, with the Active Group generating the maximum revenue.

1821137357903130624.png

Performance Overview

Wolverine World Wide Inc reported Q2 2024 revenue of $425.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $411.18 million. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.17, also exceeding the estimated $0.16. Despite these positive results, the company faced a year-over-year revenue decline of 27.8%, primarily due to divestitures and strategic business model changes.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Wolverine World Wide Inc's gross margin improved significantly to 43.1%, up from 38.7% in the same quarter last year. This improvement was driven by lower supply chain costs and a favorable distribution channel mix. Operating expenses decreased by 15.2% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to streamline operations.

“We delivered better-than-expected revenue and earnings in the second quarter, while continuing to execute our ambitious turnaround plan,” said Chris Hufnagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine Worldwide.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $425.2 million $589.1 million (27.8)%
Gross Margin 43.1% 38.7% 440 bps
Operating Expenses $154.1 million $181.7 million (15.2)%
Diluted EPS $0.17 $0.30 (43.3)%

Income Statement Highlights

Wolverine World Wide Inc reported net earnings of $15.6 million for Q2 2024, down from $24.4 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating profit stood at $29.1 million, reflecting an operating margin of 6.8%, compared to 7.8% in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Wolverine World Wide Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $148.3 million, down from $176.5 million a year earlier. The company's net debt decreased to $666 million, a reduction of $271 million compared to the prior year. Inventory levels were significantly reduced by 54.1% year-over-year, standing at $297.1 million.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

Wolverine World Wide Inc has raised the mid-point of its guidance range for fiscal year 2024 revenue and earnings. The company now expects revenue from its ongoing business to be approximately $1.71 to $1.73 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $1.68 to $1.73 billion. The adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.85, up from the previous range of $0.65 to $0.85.

“We are pleased with how we are performing at this stage in our strategic transformation, and our second quarter results reflect the progress and the actions we've taken to improve the financial position of the Company," said Taryn Miller, Chief Financial Officer.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wolverine World Wide Inc for further details.

