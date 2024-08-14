RXO Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $930M, Adjusted EPS Beats at $0.03

Brokerage Volume Growth and Strategic Investments Highlighted

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $930 million, fell short of estimates of $998.79 million and down from $963 million year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $7 million, compared to a net income of $3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share: $0.06, with adjusted diluted earnings per share at $0.03.
  • Gross Margin: 19.0%, an increase from 18.6% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Brokerage Volume: Increased by 4% year-over-year, with less-than-truckload volume up 40% and full truckload volume down 2%.
  • Last Mile Stops: Grew by 7% year-over-year, the fastest rate in nearly two years.
  • Managed Transportation: Awarded more than $200 million in freight under management.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, RXO Inc (RXO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. RXO Inc is a brokered transportation platform defined by cutting-edge technology and a nimble, asset-light business model, with the largest component being core truck brokerage business. Its operations also include three asset-light, brokered transportation services: managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding.

Performance Overview

RXO Inc reported a revenue of $930 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $998.79 million and reflecting a decrease from $963 million in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue miss, the company achieved an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.02.

1821137418678595584.png

Key Financial Metrics

RXO Inc's gross margin improved to 19.0% from 18.6% in the same quarter last year. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $7 million, compared to a net income of $3 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income stood at $4 million, down from $10 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $28 million, a decline from $38 million in Q2 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0% compared to 3.9% last year.

"In the second quarter, RXO continued to execute well, including achieving 4% Brokerage volume growth despite the prolonged soft freight market. We focused on effectively managing our cost of purchased transportation and achieved Brokerage gross margin of 14.7%," said Drew Wilkerson, CEO of RXO.

Segment Performance

Brokerage volume increased by 4% year-over-year, with less-than-truckload volume growing by 40% and full truckload volume declining by 2%. The Brokerage gross margin was 14.7%. Complementary services, including managed transportation and last mile, saw a gross margin of 23.0%, up 170 basis points year-over-year. Managed Transportation was awarded more than $200 million in freight under management during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $930 million $963 million
Gross Margin 19.0% 18.6%
GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($7 million) $3 million
Adjusted Net Income $4 million $10 million
Adjusted EBITDA $28 million $38 million
Adjusted EPS $0.03 $0.08

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, RXO Inc reported total assets of $1.813 billion, slightly down from $1.825 billion at the end of 2023. The company had $7 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $5 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $66 million in the same period last year.

Strategic Developments

RXO Inc is on track to close the acquisition of Coyote Logistics in the first half of the fourth quarter. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company's scale and market position.

"Our playbook, which keeps us focused on growing profitably, strategically investing in our business and controlling costs, will position us for rapid earnings growth when the market inflects," added Wilkerson.

Conclusion

While RXO Inc faced challenges in meeting revenue expectations, the company demonstrated resilience through strategic investments and effective cost management. The growth in brokerage volume and the upcoming acquisition of Coyote Logistics are positive indicators for future performance. Investors will be keen to see how these strategic moves translate into financial gains in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RXO Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.