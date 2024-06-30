On August 7, 2024, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities.

Performance Overview

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) reported a GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.36 per share. The company also reported earnings available for distribution of $0.37 per diluted common share, aligning with the previous quarter's performance.

Financial Achievements

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) achieved a GAAP book value of $21.27 per common share as of June 30, 2024, with an economic return of 1.4% for the quarter and 8.4% for the first half of the year. The company’s ability to access capital markets and acquire accretive assets, including loans, led to its first securitization of the year in July.

“This quarter we continued to access the capital markets and acquire accretive assets including loans leading to our first securitization of the year this July,” said Phillip J. Kardis, President and CEO. “Our ability to successfully deploy proceeds during the first half of the year enabled us to increase our dividend and generate an 8.4% economic return for the first half of the year.”

Income Statement Highlights

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) reported net interest income of $67.3 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase from $65.1 million in Q1 2024. The company also recorded other investment gains of $13.8 million, driven by net unrealized gains on financial instruments and derivatives.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Net Interest Income $67.3 million $65.1 million Other Investment Gains $13.8 million $88.4 million Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $33.9 million $111.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) reported total assets of $13.13 billion, up from $12.93 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $162.3 million, a decrease from $221.7 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities increased slightly to $10.49 billion from $10.37 billion.

Analysis and Outlook

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic acumen in navigating market challenges. The company's ability to exceed earnings estimates and maintain a strong book value underscores its effective portfolio management and capital deployment strategies. However, the decrease in cash and cash equivalents and the slight increase in liabilities highlight the need for continued vigilance in managing liquidity and debt levels.

