Solo Brands Inc (DTC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $131.6M, GAAP EPS at $(0.05)

Challenging Consumer Environment Impacts Earnings

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $131.6 million, up 0.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $128.53 million.
  • Net Loss: $4.0 million, a significant improvement from a $15.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.05) per share, compared to $(0.12) per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 62.8%, down 60 basis points from the previous year, primarily due to inventory fair value write-ups from 2023 acquisitions.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $70.8 million, up 11.5% year-over-year, driven by higher marketing, distribution, and employee-related costs.
  • Retail Revenue: Increased to $32.8 million, up 4.8% year-over-year, while direct-to-consumer revenue slightly decreased by 0.9% to $98.8 million.
  • Updated Full Year 2024 Guidance: Total revenue expected to be between $470 million to $490 million, adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 9% to 10%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Solo Brands Inc is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform that operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, TerraFlame, IcyBreeze, and Chubbies apparel.

1821139932098490368.png

Performance Overview

Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) reported net sales of $131.6 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.5% compared to $130.9 million in Q2 2023. This figure slightly exceeded the analyst estimate of $128.53 million. However, the company reported a net loss of $4.0 million, a significant decline from the net income of $11.5 million in the same period last year. The net loss per Class A common stock was $0.05, down from $0.12 in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $131.6 million $130.9 million
Net Income (Loss) $(4.0) million $11.5 million
Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock $(0.05) $0.12
Adjusted Net Income $6.0 million $17.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $15.5 million $24.9 million

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the slight increase in net sales, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) faced several challenges. The company experienced a decline in direct-to-consumer revenues, which fell to $98.8 million, down 0.9% from $99.7 million in Q2 2023. However, retail revenues increased by 4.8% to $32.8 million, up from $31.3 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit decreased marginally to $82.6 million, primarily due to inventory fair value write-ups from 2023 acquisitions. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 11.5% to $70.8 million, driven by increased marketing and distribution expenses, as well as higher employee-related costs.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) managed to reduce its inventory to $100.8 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $111.6 million at the end of 2023, reflecting prudent inventory management. However, the company’s net cash provided by operating activities turned negative, amounting to $(2.8) million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $51.8 million in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) has lowered its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting total revenue to be between $470 million and $490 million, down from the previous estimate of $499.77 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be between 9% and 10%.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results and were encouraged to see strong retail sales and sequential improvement in our direct-to-consumer business," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Solo Brands. "However, the near-term environment remains quite challenging and quarter to date, we are experiencing softer demand trends in our business as consumers are being more selective with their spending."

Conclusion

While Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) managed to slightly exceed revenue estimates for Q2 2024, the company faces significant challenges in the current consumer environment. The decline in direct-to-consumer revenues and increased operating expenses have impacted profitability. The lowered full-year guidance reflects the cautious outlook amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates these challenges and executes its long-term strategic plan.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Solo Brands Inc for further details.

