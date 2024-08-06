Q2 2024 GlobalFoundries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Sam Franklin - GlobalFoundries Inc - Vice President of Business Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GlobalFoundries' second quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Dr. Thomas Caulfield, CEO; John Hollister, CFO; and Niels Anderskouv, Chief Business Officer. A short while ago, we released GF's second quarter financial results, which are available on our website at investors.gs.com, along with today's accompanying slide presentation. This call is being recorded and a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations webpage.



During this call, we will present both IFRS and non-IFRS