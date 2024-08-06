Q2 2024 OUTFRONT Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello all and welcome to Outfront Media's second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. If you'd like to ask a question during the Q&A, you can do so by pressing star followed by one on your telephone keypad. I'll now hand you over to Stephan Bisson, Head of Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.
Stephan Bisson - OUTFRONT Media Inc - Head of IR
Good afternoon. and thank you for joining our 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Jeremy Mail, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After a discussion of our financial results, we'll open the lines for a question-and-answer session. Our comments today will refer to the earnings release and a slide presentation that you can find on the Investor Relations section of our website, outfront.com. After today's call is concluded, a replay will be available there as well.
This conference call may
