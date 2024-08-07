Global Payments Inc (GPN) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $1.47, Revenue $2.57 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Amid Strategic Partnerships and Renewed Contracts

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $1.47, a 40% increase from the prior year's $1.05.
  • Revenue: $2.57 billion, up 5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.316 billion.
  • Adjusted Net Revenue: $2.32 billion, a 6% increase compared to $2.20 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS: $2.93, a 12% increase from $2.62 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: 22.3%, compared to 24.6% in the prior year.
  • Net Income: $374.76 million, a 36.7% increase from $274.15 million in Q2 2022.
  • Dividend: $0.25 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions, reported significant growth in both earnings and revenue, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) focuses on serving small and midsize merchants with payment processing and software solutions. Operating in 30 countries, the company generates about one-fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services, enhancing its issuer processing operations.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47, a 40% increase from the previous year, and adjusted EPS of $2.93, a 12% increase. The company's GAAP revenue for the quarter was $2.57 billion, up 5%, while adjusted net revenue reached $2.32 billion, a 6% increase.

1821147150973825024.png

Performance Analysis

The company's performance is noteworthy given the competitive landscape of the business services industry. The growth in adjusted net revenue and EPS indicates strong operational efficiency and strategic execution. CEO Cameron Bready emphasized the company's focus on being the "worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions," highlighting new agreements with Diamond Baseball Holdings and multiple UK football clubs.

We delivered high single-digit adjusted net revenue growth, excluding the Netspend divestiture, and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth in the second quarter," said Cameron Bready, CEO.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
GAAP Revenue $2.57 billion $2.45 billion 4.9%
Adjusted Net Revenue $2.32 billion $2.20 billion 5.5%
GAAP EPS $1.47 $1.05 40.0%
Adjusted EPS $2.93 $2.62 11.8%

Strategic Partnerships and Renewed Contracts

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) announced a new agreement with Diamond Baseball Holdings to serve as the official commerce technology partner for its Minor League Baseball franchises in the United States and Canada. Additionally, the company renewed its long-standing issuer relationship with NatWest and signed new stadium partnerships with multiple UK football clubs, including Newcastle, Birmingham City, and Nottingham Forest.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) reaffirmed its outlook for 2024, expecting adjusted net revenue to range between $9.17 billion and $9.30 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7%. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $11.54 and $11.70, indicating growth of 11% to 12% over 2023. The company also anticipates an annual adjusted operating margin expansion of up to 50 basis points.

We are pleased with our financial performance in the second quarter, and overall execution across the business," said Josh Whipple, CFO.

Conclusion

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing strategic growth through new partnerships and renewed contracts. The company's reaffirmed outlook for 2024 suggests continued confidence in its growth trajectory, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Payments Inc for further details.

