Dnow Inc (DNOW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.21 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $633 Million Beats Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $633 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $632.50 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $24 million, compared to $34 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.21, compared to $0.31 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $18 million for the quarter, contributing to a total of $201 million over the past four quarters.
  • Share Repurchase: $10 million in shares repurchased during the quarter, with plans to complete the $80 million share repurchase program by year-end.
  • Liquidity: $197 million in cash and $579 million in total liquidity, with no debt.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Dnow Inc (DNOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Dnow Inc, a global supplier of energy and industrial products, reported revenue of $633 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $632.50 million. However, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21, falling short of the estimated $0.26.

Company Overview

Dnow Inc is a company engaged in worldwide supplying of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of over 160 years. It offers a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data, and information management. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition, and renewables end markets.

Performance and Challenges

Dnow Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights both achievements and challenges. The company reported a revenue increase to $633 million, up from $594 million in the previous quarter. This growth is significant in a challenging market environment. However, the EPS of $0.21 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.26, indicating potential profitability challenges.

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of DNOW, commented, “We are delighted with the growth we achieved during the second quarter, in a challenging market, where we delivered $50 million in EBITDA and produced $18 million in free cash flow, bringing our free cash flow haul to $201 million over the past four quarters. We opportunistically repurchased $10 million in shares in the quarter and are on a path to complete the $80 million share repurchase program this year.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the EPS shortfall, Dnow Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported $50 million in EBITDA and $18 million in free cash flow for the quarter. These metrics are crucial for the industrial distribution sector, as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash and maintain operational efficiency.

1821147562128863232.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $633 million $594 million $563 million
Net Income $24 million $21 million $34 million
EPS $0.21 $0.20 $0.31
EBITDA $50 million $39 million $47 million

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Dnow Inc reported a net income of $24 million, compared to $34 million in the same period last year. The company's operating profit stood at $33 million, down from $36 million in Q2 2023. The cost of products increased to $495 million from $460 million in the previous year, reflecting higher operational expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Dnow Inc reported total assets of $1.563 billion, up from $1.529 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $197 million, with no debt and total liquidity of $579 million. This strong liquidity position allows the company to pursue strategic acquisitions and share repurchases, enhancing shareholder value.

Analysis and Conclusion

Dnow Inc's second-quarter performance demonstrates resilience in a challenging market. The revenue beat indicates strong demand for its products and services, while the EPS shortfall highlights areas for improvement in profitability. The company's robust cash flow and liquidity position provide a solid foundation for future growth and strategic initiatives.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members can find detailed insights and further analysis on Dnow Inc's financial performance by visiting the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dnow Inc for further details.

