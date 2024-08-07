On August 7, 2024, Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Janus International Group Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of turnkey solutions for self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions. The company provides products that include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage MASS (Moveable Additional Storage Structures) units, and technologies for automating facility and door operation. It operates through two geographic regions: Janus North America and Janus International.

Performance Overview

Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) reported total revenue of $248.4 million for Q2 2024, an 8.2% decrease compared to $270.6 million in Q2 2023. This decline was driven by a 6.2% drop in Self-Storage revenues and a 12.4% decrease in Commercial and Other revenues. Net income for the quarter was $27.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, down 25.4% from $37.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $30.1 million, translating to $0.21 per diluted share, a 16.0% decrease from $0.25 per diluted share in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.0%. However, this represents a 12.8% decrease from the $74.0 million reported in Q2 2023. The company attributed this decline to reduced revenues and increased general and administrative expenses.

“We delivered solid margin performance in the second quarter despite a sustained high interest rate environment that is driving cautious behavior across our end markets,” said Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Total Revenue $248.4 million $270.6 million -8.2% Net Income $27.6 million $37.0 million -25.4% Adjusted EBITDA $64.5 million $74.0 million -12.8% Adjusted Net Income $30.1 million $37.0 million -18.9%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) reported total assets of $1,335.4 million, slightly down from $1,350.0 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $110.1 million, a decrease from $171.7 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt was reported at $585.8 million, down from $607.7 million at the end of 2023.

Outlook and Guidance

Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, now expecting revenue in the range of $1.005 billion to $1.035 billion, representing a 4.3% decrease at the midpoint compared to 2023 levels. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $255 million and $275 million, a 7.2% decrease at the midpoint compared to 2023 levels.

“We remain well positioned to deliver for our customers throughout market cycles supported by our comprehensive suite of market-leading products, innovative mix of technology-driven offerings, and robust balance sheet,” added Mr. Jackson.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial statements, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Janus International Group Inc for further details.