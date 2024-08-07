Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.24 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $19.9M Surpasses Expectations

Financial Results and Business Highlights

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash Position: Strong cash position of $322 million as of June 30, 2024, expected to fund operations into 2027.
  • Revenue: Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $19.9 million, surpassing the estimated $7.42 million.
  • Collaboration Revenue: $7.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2023.
  • License Revenue: $12.1 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $5.0 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a $12.0 million licensing deal with Gilead.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $38.7 million for Q2 2024, up from $28.7 million in Q2 2023, driven by advancements in clinical and preclinical programs.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing precision oncology therapies, including its program TNG908, an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline includes discovery programs such as TNG462, TNG348, TNG260, and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Performance and Challenges

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial) reported a net loss of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in the same period in 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter was $19.9 million, beating the analyst estimate of $7.42 million. Despite the revenue beat, the company's loss per share was narrower than the estimated -$0.33.

Challenges for Tango Therapeutics Inc include increased research and development expenses, which rose to $38.7 million from $28.7 million in the same period last year. This increase is attributed to the advancement of clinical and preclinical programs and higher personnel-related costs. General and administrative expenses also increased to $10.8 million from $9.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to personnel-related costs.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial) achieved significant milestones. The company reported a strong cash position of $322 million as of June 30, 2024, which is expected to fund operations into 2027. This financial stability is crucial for a biotechnology company, as it ensures the continuation of clinical programs through proof-of-concept stages.

1821147829847093248.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Collaboration Revenue $7.8 million $9.6 million
License Revenue $12.1 million $5.0 million
Total Revenue $19.9 million $14.6 million
Research and Development Expenses $38.7 million $28.7 million
General and Administrative Expenses $10.8 million $9.2 million
Net Loss $25.6 million $20.7 million

Commentary and Analysis

“In the second quarter, we continued to advance the dose expansion portions of the TNG908 and TNG462 phase 1/2 clinical trials. We are progressing these molecules with the intent of remaining a leader in developing PRMT5 inhibitors for multiple cancers. We look forward to sharing a comprehensive clinical data update for the PRMT5 program later this year,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics.

The company's ongoing clinical trials and strategic collaborations, such as the $12.0 million license fee from Gilead, highlight its commitment to advancing its pipeline and securing financial stability. The upcoming milestones, including a comprehensive update of the PRMT5 program expected in the second half of 2024, are crucial for the company's future growth and investor confidence.

Conclusion

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial) continues to make strides in its clinical programs and maintains a strong financial position. However, the company faces challenges with increasing expenses and missed revenue estimates. The upcoming clinical data updates and strategic collaborations will be key factors to watch for potential investors and stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tango Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.