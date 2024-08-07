Target Hospitality Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.18, Revenue at $100.7 Million, Slightly Above Estimates

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $100.7 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $100.63 million.
  • Net Income: $18.4 million, a significant decrease from $46.5 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.18, compared to $0.46 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $52.2 million, down from $90.9 million year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: Approximately $8.6 million, focused on enhancing and maintaining modular accommodations.
  • Liquidity: $154 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $329 million in total available liquidity and no outstanding borrowings on the $175 million credit facility.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Target Hospitality Corp (TH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States, providing comprehensive hospitality services including catering, maintenance, housekeeping, and more. The company operates through segments such as HFS-South, HFS-Midwest, Government, TCPL Keystone, and others, with the majority of its revenue generated from government contracts in Texas.

1821148031337263104.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Target Hospitality Corp reported revenue of $100.7 million, a significant decline from $143.6 million in the same period of 2023. Net income also saw a sharp decrease, coming in at $18.4 million compared to $46.5 million in the previous year. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.18, down from $0.46 in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.2 million, a drop from $90.9 million in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $100.7 million $143.6 million
Net Income $18.4 million $46.5 million
EPS (Basic) $0.18 $0.46
Adjusted EBITDA $52.2 million $90.9 million

Segment Performance

The Government segment, which is the largest revenue generator for Target Hospitality, reported revenue of $59.9 million for Q2 2024, down from $101.2 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted gross profit for this segment was $48.8 million, compared to $87.5 million in the same period last year. The decline was primarily driven by the non-cash, nonrecurring Infrastructure Revenue Amortization associated with the Pecos Children’s Center (PCC) community, which was fully amortized as of November 2023.

The Hospitality & Facilities Services - South segment reported revenue of $38.2 million, slightly down from $39.2 million in Q2 2023. The average daily rate (ADR) was $74.33, with an average of 5,595 utilized beds and a utilization rate of 76%.

Capital Management and Liquidity

Target Hospitality had approximately $8.6 million in capital expenditures for Q2 2024, primarily focused on enhancing and maintaining its modular accommodations. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $154 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a total available liquidity of $329 million. The company had no outstanding borrowings on its $175 million credit facility and maintained a net leverage ratio of 0.1 times.

Executive Commentary

“The second quarter performance illustrates the benefits of our efficient operating model and network capabilities which allow us to provide premium solutions to our world-class customers, while simultaneously delivering strong financial results,” stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Challenges and Outlook

Target Hospitality faces challenges, including the termination of the South Texas Family Residential Center contract, effective August 9, 2024. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its financial position and continues to evaluate opportunities to grow and diversify its contract portfolio. The company anticipates a normal course renewal of the PCC community contract in November 2024 but has prudently excluded any incremental PCC variable revenue from its 2024 outlook.

For more detailed insights and a comprehensive analysis of Target Hospitality Corp's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Target Hospitality Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.