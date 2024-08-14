Brink's Co Q2 Earnings: EPS Surpasses Estimates at $1.03, Revenue Misses at $1.253 Billion

Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,253 million, up by 3% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1,300.67 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased by 44% to $46 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Rose by 51% to $1.03.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Up by 16% to $226 million.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased over 722,000 shares year-to-date at an average price of $91.02 per share.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: Achieved 14% organic revenue growth, with AMS/DRS organic growth accelerating to 26%.
Article's Main Image

The Brink's Co (BCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, reporting its second-quarter financial results. The company, a global provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables, reported mixed results with revenue slightly below estimates but earnings per share (EPS) surpassing expectations.

1821147488955035648.png

Company Overview

The Brink's Co is a global provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. In 2020, the company acquired the U.K.-based G4S, reorganizing its operating segments into North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The company generates maximum revenue from the North America segment, primarily from its core business of cash-in-transit and ATM services. The Latin America and Europe segments follow in revenue earnings, with the Brinks Global Services line specializing in the secure transportation of high-valued commodities such as jewelry, precious metals, banknotes, and electronics. Brink's customer base includes financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, and other commercial businesses.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, The Brink's Co reported revenue of $1,253 million, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase but falling short of the analyst estimate of $1,300.67 million. However, the company posted a GAAP EPS of $1.03, a 51% increase from the previous year, and a non-GAAP EPS of $1.67, missing the analyst estimate of $2.15. The company's GAAP net income rose by 44% to $46 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to $226 million.

"Our strong second-quarter was highlighted by continued progress on our strategic objectives to grow AMS and DRS revenue, expand profit margins, and return excess cash to shareholders," said Mark Eubanks, president and CEO.

Financial Achievements

The Brink's Co achieved record second-quarter revenue with organic revenue growth of 14%, including a 26% increase in AMS/DRS organic growth. The company's adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 200 basis points, with a notable 360 basis-point increase in the North America segment. The company also repurchased over 722,000 shares year-to-date at an average price of $91.02 per share, returning $86 million of cash to shareholders, more than double the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric GAAP Change Non-GAAP Change Constant Currency Change
Revenue $1,253M 3% $1,253M 3% 14%
Operating Profit $116M 10% $156M 18% 51%
Operating Margin 9.3% 60 bps 12.4% 160 bps 350 bps
Net Income / Adjusted EBITDA $46M 44% $226M 16% 39%
EPS $1.03 51% $1.67 31% 87%

Analysis

The Brink's Co's second-quarter performance demonstrates its ability to achieve significant growth in key areas such as AMS and DRS, despite facing challenges like the strengthening U.S. dollar. The company's strategic initiatives to expand profit margins and return excess cash to shareholders have yielded positive results, as evidenced by the substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA and EPS. However, the slight miss in revenue highlights the need for continued focus on driving top-line growth.

Overall, The Brink's Co's strong financial performance and strategic progress position it well for future success, making it an attractive consideration for value investors. For more detailed analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Brink's Co for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.