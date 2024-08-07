Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.82 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls to $0.5 Million

Financial Performance and Business Updates

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: $67.6 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to $40.3 million, or $0.56 per share, for the same period in 2023.
  • Revenue: $0.5 million, fell short of estimates of $5.08 million, primarily due to reduced drug supply activity with collaborators.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased by $24.4 million to $54.2 million, driven by clinical and manufacturing costs related to the reni-cel program and in vivo research.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: Increased by $1.0 million to $18.2 million, mainly due to higher intellectual property and patent-related fees.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $318.3 million as of June 30, 2024, providing a financial runway into 2026.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Editas Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage genome editing company dedicated to developing potentially transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology).

Quarterly Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Editas Medicine Inc reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $67.6 million, or $0.82 per share, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.70 per share. This compares to a net loss of $40.3 million, or $0.56 per share, for the same period in 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter was $0.5 million, significantly below the analyst estimate of $5.08 million and down from $2.9 million in the same period last year.

1821148373613441024.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Loss $67.6 million $40.3 million
EPS -$0.82 -$0.56
Revenue $0.5 million $2.9 million

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Editas Medicine Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $318.3 million, down from $376.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The company expects its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, along with near-term annual license fees and contingent upfront payments from its license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into 2026.

Operational Highlights

Editas Medicine Inc made significant progress in its clinical programs during the quarter. The company is on track to present additional clinical data from the RUBY trial for severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and the EdiTHAL trial for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) by year-end 2024. The company completed enrollment of the adolescent cohort of the Phase 1/2/3 RUBY trial for SCD and continues to dose adult patients. Additionally, the company completed enrollment of the adult cohort of the EdiTHAL trial for TDT and continues to dose patients.

“We made significant progress in all three pillars of our strategy this quarter, particularly reni-cel as we shared a substantial clinical update mid-year and continued to enroll and dose at an accelerated pace. With these data, we are highly confident reni-cel is well positioned to be a differentiated, best-in-class product for the treatment of sickle cell disease,” commented Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine.

Research and Development

Research and development expenses increased by $24.4 million to $54.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily related to clinical and manufacturing costs associated with the accelerated progression of the company's reni-cel program and costs attributable to in vivo research and discovery.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million to $18.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to increased intellectual property and patent-related fees due to heightened legal activity.

Conclusion

Editas Medicine Inc's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 reflect the company's ongoing investment in its clinical programs and research initiatives. While the company missed analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue, its strong cash position and continued progress in clinical trials position it well for future developments. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching the upcoming clinical data presentations from the RUBY and EdiTHAL trials, which are expected by the end of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Editas Medicine Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.