Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.46, Revenue of $4.8M Beats Estimates

FDA Removes Partial Clinical Hold on Zorevunersen, Paving Way for Phase 3 Study

16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash Position: $282.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.
  • Revenue: $4.8 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.26 million.
  • Net Loss: $25.7 million for Q2 2024, or $0.46 per share, compared to $30.7 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period in 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $21.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $20.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $13.0 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $10.2 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing severe diseases through RNA-based medicines, reported significant updates on its clinical programs and financial performance.

Company Overview

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is engaged in addressing the underlying causes of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, it is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. Its first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. The company primarily operates in the U.S.

Performance and Challenges

Stoke Therapeutics Inc reported a net loss of $25.7 million for Q2 2024, or $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period in 2023. Despite the loss, the company showed improvement in revenue, reporting $4.8 million for the quarter, compared to a negative revenue of $(2.5) million in Q2 2023. This performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its collaborations and licensing agreements, which is vital for sustaining its research and development activities.

1821148483135107072.png

Financial Achievements

One of the key financial achievements for Stoke Therapeutics Inc was the increase in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which totaled $282.0 million as of June 30, 2024. This strong cash position is essential for funding ongoing and future clinical trials, particularly the upcoming Phase 3 study of zorevunersen (STK-001) for Dravet syndrome.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $4.8 million $(2.5) million
Net Loss $(25.7) million $(30.7) million
R&D Expenses $21.1 million $20.6 million
G&A Expenses $13.0 million $10.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Stoke Therapeutics Inc reported total assets of $307.8 million, up from $228.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in assets is primarily attributed to the rise in cash and marketable securities. The company's total liabilities stood at $65.0 million, with stockholders' equity at $242.7 million, indicating a strong financial position to support its research and development initiatives.

Key Developments and Future Outlook

Stoke Therapeutics Inc announced that the FDA has removed the Partial Clinical Hold on zorevunersen, allowing the company to advance toward a Phase 3 registrational study in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome. This development is a significant milestone as it brings the company closer to potentially offering the first disease-modifying therapy for Dravet syndrome.

"The landmark data announced earlier this year provide strong support for zorevunersen as the first potential disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome by showing marked reductions in seizures and improvements in cognition and behavior in a heavily treated patient population," said Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Stoke Therapeutics.

Additionally, the company is on track to initiate the Phase 1 study (OSPREY) of STK-002 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA) this year. These advancements highlight Stoke Therapeutics Inc's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs through innovative RNA-based therapies.

For more detailed financial information and updates, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stoke Therapeutics Inc for further details.

