eHealth Inc (EHTH) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $65.9 Million, GAAP Net Loss Widens to $28.0 Million

eHealth Inc (EHTH) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $65.9 million, exceeded analyst estimates of $55.02 million, representing a 1% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $28.0 million, increased by 19% compared to Q2 2023's net loss of $23.5 million.
  • Medicare Submissions: Grew 16% year-over-year across core agency and carrier-dedicated Amplify platforms.
  • Medicare Advantage LTV: Increased 4% to $927 from $891 in Q2 2023, driven by favorable carrier and contract mix.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $151.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(15.5) million, compared to $(14.8) million in Q2 2023.
  • 2024 Annual Guidance: Raised total revenue expectations to $470.0 million to $495.0 million, up from prior guidance of $450.0 million to $475.0 million.
Article's Main Image

eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company operates in two segments: Medicare and Employer and Individual, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Medicare segment.

1821152507532046336.png

Performance Overview

eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial) reported total revenue of $65.9 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 1% compared to $66.8 million in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue decline, the company saw a 16% growth in Medicare submissions across its core agency and carrier-dedicated Amplify platforms. However, the GAAP net loss widened to $28.0 million, a 19% increase from the $23.5 million loss reported in the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $65.9 million $66.8 million -1%
GAAP Net Loss $28.0 million $23.5 million 19%
Adjusted EBITDA $(15.5) million $(14.8) million -5%
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $151.1 million Not Provided Not Applicable

Segment Performance

The Medicare segment, which is the primary revenue driver for eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial), reported a 7% increase in revenue to $59.2 million. However, the Employer and Individual segment saw a significant decline, with revenue dropping by 42% to $6.6 million.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the revenue growth in the Medicare segment, eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial) faced challenges, including a 19% increase in GAAP net loss and a 5% decline in adjusted EBITDA. The company also incurred $3.0 million in pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges related to lease exits and other cost-reduction efforts.

"eHealth delivered another quarter of strong execution generating significant growth in second quarter Medicare application volume across our agency and carrier-dedicated Amplify platforms," said Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Statements Summary

From the income statement, total revenue slightly decreased by 1% year-over-year. Operating costs and expenses increased marginally by 1%, leading to a loss from operations of $28.0 million. The balance sheet shows cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $151.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The company also reported a commissions receivable balance of $831.9 million.

Analysis and Outlook

eHealth Inc (EHTH, Financial) has shown resilience in its Medicare segment, which continues to drive growth. However, the widening losses and significant decline in the Employer and Individual segment pose challenges. The company's efforts to reduce fixed costs and improve per member acquisition costs are steps in the right direction. The upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare Advantage plans presents an opportunity for the company to capitalize on strong consumer demand.

